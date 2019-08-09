For 20 years as of Aug. 9, Vladimir Putin has been synonymous with Russian leadership. A former KGB officer and deputy mayor, Putin rose to power as Boris Yeltsin's named successor after his resignation. While Yeltsin had succumbed to alcoholism and a crumbling post-Soviet state by the end of his rule in 1999, Putin quickly assumed the role of a powerful and popular leader, entering the scene as Russia's disastrous economy began a period of rapid growth.

Flipping back and forth between the role of president and prime minister to evade constitutional limits on power, Putin has long been at the helm of the Russian Federation, ruling for two decades in what he describes as a Russian brand of democracy, but what most analysts call an authoritarian regime. Indeed, Putin's leadership has been marked with many scandals and cover-ups, though his approval ratings have remained generally strong — often surging in the wake of military action.

Opposition forces are making their voices heard in Russia, but Putin easily secured another six-year term as president in 2018. What will happen in 2024 is unclear, but here's a look at some of the key points in the Putin era two decades in.

Putin rises

On. Aug. 9, 1999, Russian President Boris Yeltsin names Putin as acting prime minister. This comes only eight years after Putin quits the KGB to run for office in St. Petersburg. Yeltsin steps down on Dec. 31, and Putin is named acting president.

Apartment bombings terrify Russians and spark war in Chechnya

Rescue workers clean up the rubble of an eight-story building that was bombed on Sept. 13, 2000, killing at least 30 people. Credit: Reuters file photo

A series of explosions in September 1999 in Buynaksk, Moscow and Volgodonsk kill more than 300 and injure 800. Putin blames the bombings on Chechen rebels and coins what will become a catchphrase: “We will pursue them everywhere … We’ll catch them in the toilet. We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse.” The bombings provide justification to launch the Second Chechen War and helped Putin rise in popularity as he leads military operations against Chechen rebels. But investigations by journalists find that the FSB (successor agency to the KGB) is likely behind the incidents to provide a pretext to engage in Chechnya.

Putin’s first inauguration

Putin is inaugurated as president on May 7, 2000, after winning his first presidental election on March 26.

Kursk submarine disaster

A July 30, 2000 file picture shows the crew of the sunken Russian submarine Kursk lead by Captain Grigory Lyachin, right, during a naval parade which was held in Severomorsk. The crew of 118 died after the ship sunk on Aug. 12, 2000. Credit: Reuters file photo

Just a few months into Putin's presidency, the Kursk submarine sinks after an explosion of warheads and torpedoes during a naval exercise in the Barents Sea. The catastrophe leaves all but 23 of the crew members aboard dead, but the Russian government denies offers from foreign governments to assist in the rescue of surviving sailors until five days have passed. The seamen all die.

Boris Kuznetsov, the lawyer representing families of 55 of the lost sailors says, "The lies began with the sinking of the Kursk … When the Kursk sank, the government began interfering with the legal and law-enforcement systems. The government began gathering all the mass media under its control. The entire process of undermining democracy in Russia, in many regards, began with this."

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Irina Lyachin, the wife of the commander of the Kursk submarine, and her daughter in their flat in the Vidyayevo on Aug. 22, 2000. Putin, who was criticized for his inaction during the first days after the submarine sank, arrived in the far north on Tuesday to pay tribute to the 118 sailors who died and meet their families. Credit: Reuters file photo

Moscow theater hostage crisis

Friends and family of hostages in the Dubrovka Theater hold signs asking the Russian government to not attack the theater. Credit: Reuters file photo

A group of some 40 armed Chechen militants seize the Dubrovka Theater in Moscow, threatening to blow it up unless Putin withdraws troops from Chechnya. At least 850 people are held hostage. After a three-day standoff in which two female hostages are killed, Russian forces pipe toxic gas into the theater, killing the 41 attackers and at least 129 hostages. Controversy surrounds the botched rescue.

Beslan school siege

Volunteers carry an injured civilian to safety while soldiers storm a school seized by heavily armed masked men and women in the town of Beslan in the province of North Ossetia near Chechnya on Sept. 3, 2004. Hundreds were killed when Russian troops set off explosions and entered the building after a three-day hostage situation. Credit: Reuters file photo

The first day of school in Russia is something of a holiday, as students arrive in their best clothes bearing flowers for their teachers. But on Sept. 1, 2004, armed Islamist extremists seize School Number One in Beslan, in the North Ossetia region of Russia, demanding Russia remove forces from Chechnya and recognize the separatist region's independence. Radical Chechen warlord Shamil Basayev orders the attack, but Chechen rebel leader Aslan Maskhadov denounces the move. The extremists hold more than 1,100 hostages over three days, until Russian forces storm the building. More than 300 people are killed. Only one hostage taker is captured alive, Nur-Pashi Kulayev, who is sentenced to life in prison in 2006. Putin and the government are criticized for refusing to negotiate and for triggering explosions that kill many, including 186 children. The European Court of Human Rights rules that Russia "failed" in its handling of the crisis.

Geopolitical disaster of the century?

On April 25, 2005, Putin goes on national television in his state of the nation address, calling the collapse of the Soviet Union the “major geopolitical disaster of the century.” This sparks debate across the world. Just a few months later in June, the channel Russia Today (now RT) is launched. “It will be a perspective on the world from Russia,” Margarita Simonyan, head of the channel, told reporters. Widely seen as a propaganda channel, Russia Today is accountable to its major funder — the Kremlin.

Journalist Anna Politkovskaya is murdered

People light candles next to a portrait of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya during a rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Oct. 8, 2006. Credit: Alexander Demianchuk/Reuters file photo

Investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya is found shot in her apartment building on Oct. 7, 2006. Politkovskaya covered the Second Chechen War and the Moscow theater crisis for well-known Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Politkovsakya suffered previous attacks: In 2004, she is en route to cover the Beslan crisis when she faints, which she attributes to being poisoned. Five men are convicted of her murder in 2014, including three who had been acquitted in a previous trial, but it is still unclear who ordered or paid for the assassination.

Putin switches with Medvedev, 2008 edition

With constitutional limits preventing a third consecutive term as president, Putin names Dmitri Medvedev as his preferred successor to take over as chief executive. Medvedev wins with 70% of the votes. But despite the switch, Putin is still at the helm. According to a 2009 Levada Center poll, more than 60% of Russians believe Putin and his circle “still hold all the power in the country.”

War in Georgia

In August 2008, tensions between Georgia and Russia over breakaway territories Abkhazia and South Ossetia boil over into a hot war. Both sides blame the other for provoking the conflict and an information war plays out in tandem. The conflict comes after months of buildup and Georgia's push to move toward eventual NATO membership. Some have also called the five-day war a proxy conflict between the West and Russia.

Bolotnaya Square protests 2011-2013

An aerial view of of Bolotnaya square during a Dec. 10, 2011 rally. People gathered in cities across Russia to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power. Credit: Ridus/Reuters file photo

Tens of thousands fill the streets in Moscow and other Russian cities in December 2011. “In Moscow, the police estimated the crowd at 25,000, though organizers said there were more than twice that many. The government calculated that it had no choice but to allow the events to unfold and granted a license,” reports The New York Times. Crowds are angered by alleged election fraud by Putin’s United Russia party in parliamentary elections. In May 2012, protesters gather the day before Putin’s third inauguration as president.

On. Feb. 21, 2012, Russian feminist punk rock group Pussy Riot stages a performance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The group says it is protesting the church’s support for Putin.

Demonstrations continue through July 2013, when thousands protest opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s five-year prison sentence for embezzlement.

Putin switches with Medvedev, 2012 edition

Putin and Medvedev flip roles in 2012, as Putin reassumes the presidency after winning more than 60% of the vote. While Medvedev and Obama have a comparatively productive relationship, Putin strikes a more negative tone with his American counterpart. His reelection also follows a decision to extend the presidential term from four to six years, and sparks large, anti-Putin protests before and after the elections.

Sochi Olympics 2014

The Sochi Olympics are a hard and soft power play for Russia, as Putin hopes to recast Russia as “a strong, stable, modern and gracious” country through the success of the games. But the buildup to the games is also marred by security concerns and human rights abuses, as much of the infrastructure is built under brutal labor conditions and in the shadow of Russia's anti-gay propaganda law. The games also serve as a distraction from the conflict brewing in Ukraine.

Putin seizes Crimean peninsula

Armed “little green men” appear in Crimea, Ukraine, seizing control of key buidlings just days after the close of the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. Initially, Putin denies that the gunmen wearing uniforms without insignia are under his orders, though later he claims them as Russian troops. An internationally condemned referendum on the annexation of Crimea is held March 16, 2014, and Putin announces the annexation of the Crimean peninsula — shattering his relationship with the West and violating the Budapest Memorandum. A military conflict between Ukrianian forces and pro-Russian separatists also begins in eastern Ukraine, and in July, a Russian-made Buk missile shoots down a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane over the territory. The hot war in Ukraine continues into 2019.

Boris Nemtsov shot and killed

Boris Nemtsov, Russian opposition leader and once contender for the presidency, is shot and killed near the Kremlin on Feb. 27, 2015. Russian authorities investigate Chechen rebels as suspects in the murder, but the poltician's daughter, Zhanna Nemtsova, accuses Putin of being politically responsible. Nemtsov had been a powerful political opponent of Putin's and worked to expose Russia’s secret military campaign in eastern Ukraine.

Russian military intervention into war in Syria

Russia steps up its military involvement in the Syrian civil war in 2015 with airstrikes in support of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. While Putin declares Russia’s main goal is to destroy ISIS, Russian intervention also turns the tide of the conflict in Assad's favor and increases Moscow's influence in the region. Russia's action in the region also draws international condemnation and accusations of possible war crimes.

Russia meddles in US elections

US authorities suspect Russian interference in the US 2016 presidential elections, prompting a yearslong investigation by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller. In 2018, a Russian internet agency and more than a dozen Russians are charged with interfering in the US election campaign from 2014 through 2016 in a multipronged effort with the aim of supporting then-businessman Donald Trump and disparaging his rival Hillary Clinton. Russia denies interfering in the election and Trump denies any collusion by his campaign, though the Mueller report, released in April 2019 shows “evidence of numerous links” between officials working on Trump’s presidential campaign and individuals “having or claiming ties to the Russian government.”

Putin pushes a conservative social agenda

Russia’s “gay propaganda law” passes on June 11, 2013, and Putin signs it into law on June 30. The law is officially “for the Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating for a Denial of Traditional Family Values,” but it bans any distribution of “non-traditional sexual relationships.” The law is criticized by Western groups such as the UN and the Human Rights Campaign. The law is in step with increasing social conservatism in Russia in the wake of Putin’s return to the presidency in 2012.

In 2017, Russia decriminalizes some instances of domestic violence, despite high rates of abuse in the family. Some 12,000 women die annually because of domestic violence, reports RIA Novosti, a Russian news site. The law is proposed by conservative lawmakers who oppose state intervention in family life and argued that the previous law could be used to punish parents for using corporal punishment.

Skripal poisoning

Former Russian military officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, are found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, England, on March 4, 2018, victims of a toxic nerve gas attack. Both are hospitalized. On March 12, Prime Minister Theresa May says it was likely that Russia was behind the attack: “Either this was a direct act by the Russian State against our country. Or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others,” she tells the House of Commons. Russia denies any responsibility. The UK, the US, the EU and Canada collectively expel more than 100 Russian diplomats; Russia expels Western diplomats in return.

Putin wins a fourth term

Putin decisively wins a fourth term, netting a 76.7% share of a vote that also saw increased voter turnout. Opposition activists point at some possible cases of vote rigging. During the months leading up to the election, leading opposition candidate Alexei Navalny is barred from running.

The real winner of the 2018 World Cup? Russia’s image.

Russia receives high praise for hosting the 2018 World Cup. FIFA president Gianna Infantino says 2018 was “the best World Cup ever” and the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg writes, “Russia has come across as friendly and hospitable: a stark contrast with the country's authoritarian image. All the foreign fans I have spoken to are pleasantly surprised.”

Indra Ekmanis and Alex Newman contributed to this report.