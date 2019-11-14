The US House of Representatives announced an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on Sept. 24, 2019, sparked by a whistleblower complaint that warned of "urgent concerns" regarding the president's actions in Ukraine. Since the investigation was launched, House investigators have heard testimony from multiple officials, including both political appointees and career foreign service staff.

Below is a timeline of key events, which will be updated as the impeachment process continues.

Nov. 13, 2019

The first televised public hearings were held in the House impeachment inquiry with acting Ambassador William Taylor and George Kent, senior State Department official in charge of Ukraine policy, speaking before the House Intelligence Committee.

In their public testimony, both Taylor and Kent reiterated their concern about a pressure campaign withholding security aid, and a presidential meeting, to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Trump’s political rivals. Taylor also described a July 26 phone call overheard by his staffer between US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and Trump.

“Ambassador Sondland responded [to Taylor’s staff member] that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” Taylor testified.

Nov. 12, 2019

Investigators released the deposition transcript of Laura Cooper, the Pentagon’s top Russia and Ukraine official.

Nov. 11, 2019

Depositions of State Department officials Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson are released.

Nov. 10, 2019

Lev Parnas, a business associate of Rudy Giuliani, said he passed along a warning to Zelenskiy's government that the US would freeze aid if Ukraine did not announce an investigation into the Bidens. Parnas's claim is disputed, including by his business partner, Igor Fruman.

Nov. 8, 2019

The depositions from Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former national security adviser Fiona Hill are released.

Nov. 7, 2019

The Oct. 15 testimony from senior state department official George Kent is released.

Nov. 6, 2019

The Oct. 22 testimony from acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor is released.

Nov. 5, 2019

House investigators released transcripts of closed-door interviews with US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, and the Trump Administration's special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker.

Nov. 4, 2019

Sondland issued a new declaration to Congress, saying that the opening statements of acting Ambassador William Taylor and Tim Morrison, top adviser for Russia and Europe on the National Security Council, had "refreshed my recollection about certain conversations." In it, Sondland more explicitly writes about a quid pro quo linking US military aid from the Trump administration and a sit-down meeting with Trump to a promise from Zelenskiy to investigate corruption — including Burisma, the energy company for which Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, sat on the board.

House committees publically released testimony from ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and senior State Department adviser Michael McKinley.

Oct. 31, 2019

The US House of Representatives approved a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry into Trump. The resolution set rules for opening hearings to the public and releasing deposition transcripts, as well as due process rights for the president.

Speaking to House investigators, Tim Morrison, the top adviser on Russia and Europe in Trump's National Security Council, reinforced much of what other officials have testified — that Trump threatened to withhold aid money to Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Biden family.

Oct. 30, 2019

Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, state department officials, testified separately about the president's pessimistic view of Ukraine and his description of the country as "corrupt." Trump's view seems to have been at odds with other officials, who were optimistic about the direction of the country.

Oct. 29, 2019

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of European affairs on the National Security Council, arrived at the US Capitol clad in his military dress uniform to testify before House investigators. He was the first current White House official to testify in the impeachment inquiry against Trump. A Ukraine-born American citizen and decorated Iraq War combat veteran, Vindman was the first current White House official, as well as the first person who listened in on the July 25 call at the heart of the Ukraine scandal, to testify. Some allies of the Republican president, including Fox News host Laura Ingraham, sought to attack Vindman's integrity and questioned his loyalty to the United States.

Oct. 23, 2019

Republicans held up planned testimony in the impeachment inquiry by storming the secure room in which Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was due to speak to House lawmakers. Congressional Republicans held their ground for five hours in Wednesday’s siege after Trump called on his allies to “take the gloves off.” The stunt obscured the fact that Republicans who are part of the committees involved in the inquiry are allowed to attend hearings — roughly 1 out of every 4 Republicans, the Washington Post reported.

I’m gathered here with dozens of my congressional colleagues underground in the basement of the Capitol.



If behind those doors they intend to overturn the results of an American presidential election, we want to know what’s going on. #StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/c9Ks9VneYt — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 23, 2019

Oct. 22, 2019

William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, spoke to lawmakers behind closed doors. In his opening statement, William Taylor said that “in August and September of this year, I became increasingly concerned that our relationship with Ukraine was being fundamentally undermined by an irregular, informal channel of US policymaking and by the withholding of vital security assistance for domestic political reasons.”

Oct. 17, 2019

Sondland, a Trump donor and political appointee spoke to Congressional investigators. One of the “three amigos” who replaced core policymakers for Ukraine, according to testimony, Sondland was initially stopped from testifying by the State Department on Oct. 8. He revised his Oct. 17 testimony on Nov. 4.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters directly that the Trump administration suspended military aid to Ukraine in order to force an investigation into the 2016 election — and that it was perfectly normal to do so. Mulvaney later walked that statement back, accusing reporters of misconstruing his words.

Oct. 16, 2019

McKinley, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, testified to House lawmakers. McKinley, who resigned from his post the previous week, told impeachment investigators Wednesday that career diplomats were mistreated and their careers impacted negatively for political reasons, according to the Washington Post. He referenced former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, whose ouster he viewed as unjustified. McKinely told Pompeo of his resignation more than a week before he left on Friday, Oct. 11. His 37-year-long service was not publicly acknowledged by Pompeo.

Oct. 15, 2019

George Kent, a career diplomat in charge of Ukraine policy, testified before congressional investigators that he was instructed to defer to the "three amigos" — Volker, Sondland and Rick Perry — on issues relating to Ukraine. Kent also defended Yovanovitch, who was a target of a "classic disinformation operation."

Oct. 14, 2019

Fiona Hill, Trump’s former national security adviser on Russian and European affairs, testified for more than nine hours in front of House lawmakers. Hill left her post in the White House in July, before the president’s call with Zelenskiy. She said she was concerned about an abuse of power related to Yovanovitch’s ouster. Hill was also part of a July 10 meeting attended by senior Ukrainian officials, National Security Adviser John Bolton, Sondland and others in which Sondland brought up investigations. Hill and Bolton were concerned after the meeting, and Hill said Bolton told her to speak with NSC lawyer John Eisenberg, according to WSJ. Hill was the first White House official to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Oct. 11, 2019

Yovanovitch testified behind closed doors for more than nine hours. Yovanovitch is a career diplomat who has served as a foreign service officer for 33 years under four Republican and two Democratic administrations. In her opening statement, Yovanovitch noted the bipartisan policies of advancing anti-corruption in Ukraine, and protecting Ukrainian sovereignty from Russian expansionism. Yovanovitch says she was victim to a smear campaign that lead to her ouster in May 2019. The president reportedly “lost confidence” in Yovanovitch, though the Deputy Secretary of State told Yovanovitch that she had “done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations,” according to her statement. Yovanovitch noted that individuals connected to Giuliani “may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.”

Oct. 9, 2019

Two associates of Giuliani were arrested on campaign finance charges at Dulles International Airport before boarding a one-way flight to Frankfurt. Ukrainian American Lev Parnas and Belarusian American Igor Fruman were large donors to the Trump campaign, contributing more than $600,000 to Republican candidates and PACs, including $350,000 to America First Action, a PAC supporting Trump. According to the indictment, they “conspired to circumvent the federal laws against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with the candidates, campaigns, and the candidates’ governments.” Parnas and Fruman are also linked to the ouster of Yovanovitch, who was working on anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine interfering with their business interests. Trump denies knowing the men personally, though there are multiple photographs showing Trump with either of the men.

Oct. 8, 2019

White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Congress the White House would refuse to comply with House investigators, calling the impeachment inquiry “constitutionally invalid” and making several questionable claims regarding the process.

Oct. 6, 2019

Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the whistleblower, informs the press that he is representing a second whistleblower, as well.

Oct. 3, 2019

Chairmen of House committees released text messages from US-Ukraine envoys that indicated evidence that security assistance was conditioned on Ukrainian investigations into Trump's political rivals.

Text messages between Kurt Volker, diplomats in Kyiv and others were made public Thursday.



This is a Sept. 9 exchange between Bill Taylor, former amb to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, US amb to the EU, about withholding military assistance to Ukraine. https://t.co/OnnRy45mc5 pic.twitter.com/vaDqyD2Wd6 — PRI's The World (@pritheworld) October 4, 2019

Trump publicly invited China to investigate his political rivals: "And by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine."

Oct. 2, 2019

Rep. Adam Schiff's claims that the whistleblower had not had contact with his committee are refuted by The New York Times and Washington Post, which report that a staffer had communicated with the whistleblower about the outlines of the concerns before the complaint was filed.

Oct. 1, 2019

Pompeo informed House Democrats that the Department would not comply with requests to make five employees available for depositions, calling the request "an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State." George Kent, a career foreign service officer, disputed Pompeo's claim in later testimony.

Sept. 27, 2019

Kurt Volker resigned his position as US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations.

More than 300 national security professionals sign their names to a statement supporting the impeachment inquiry noting, "To be clear we do not wish to prejudge the totality of the facts of Congress' deliberative process. At the same time, there is no escaping that what we already know is serious enough to merit impeachment proceedings."

Sept. 26, 2019

The whistleblower complaint is declassified by the White House and released by Rep. Schiff. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifed to the House Intelligence Committee the same day that concerns over "matters of executive privilege" delayed the complaint's release to Congress, even after a subpoena.

In the complaint, the whistleblower outlines ongoing concerns regarding the Trump administration's dealing with Ukraine, including the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy, efforts to restrict access to records of the call, and pressure on the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens. The whistleblower complaint highlights the involvement of the president and his personal lawyer, Giuliani, and Attorney General William Barr, as well as interactions between US officials Volker and Sondland.

Sept. 25, 2019

Maguire released the whistleblower complaint to Congress after refusing to do so and ignoring a subpoena. According to law, if the inspector general deems whistleblower complaints urgent and credible, they must be forwarded to intelligence committees within seven days. The complaint was filed Aug. 26, but Maguire only provided it to Congress on Sept. 25.

The White House released a memorandum of the Trump-Zelenskiy phone call, which the president continues to call “perfect.”

....The entire Impeachment Scam was based on my perfect Ukrainian call, and the Whistleblowers account of that call, which turned out to be false (a fraud?). Once I released the actual call, their entire case fell apart. The Democrats must end this Scam now. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

Sept. 24, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry. The House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment, according to the Constitution, though it is the Senate that has the power to try all impeachments and remove a president from office.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Aug. 12, 2019

An anonymous whistleblower filed a complaint about Trump's dealings with Ukraine that was forwarded to Congress. The complaint was deemed urgent and credible.

July 25, 2019

Trump calls to congratulate Ukraine’s recently elected president, Zelenskiy, on his party's success in the parliamentary elections.

In the phone call, Zelenskiy expressed an interest in acquiring American military equipment. Trump — who had withheld military aid from Ukraine — responded, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”

At least four national security officials were so troubled by what they heard on the call, according to The Washington Post, they raised concerns with a White House lawyer.