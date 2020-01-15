The presidency of Donald Trump is on trial in the US Senate.

Nearly a month after the House of Representatives took two historic votes to impeach the 45th president of the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a vote Wednesday, Jan. 15, to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The upper chamber of Congress is now tasked with conducting a trial.

On a mostly party-line vote, the House impeached Trump Dec. 18, 2019, on charges of abusing the power of his office and obstructing a congressional probe. The votes followed a nearly three-month formal inquiry into allegations that Trump withheld aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation that would benefit the president politically.

Now the impeachment moves to trial in the Senate. Senators will act as a jury to decide whether or not to remove the president from office, with proceedings overseen by Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court.

The results of the US House of Representatives historic vote to launch an impeachment inquiry into alleged efforts by President Bill Clinton to cover up his affair with Monica Lewinsky, as shown on the House television system October 8, 1998. In the end, 31 Democrats joined the Republicans in the 258-176 vote to authorize an unrestricted probe of Clinton. Credit: via Reuters

Trump is the third president in American history to be impeached, following Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. No president in the history of the United States has been removed from office by impeachment.

A two-thirds majority would be required to oust Trump in the 100-member Senate, meaning at least 20 Republicans would have to join Democrats in voting against Trump — an unlikely outcome.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Fox News in December that his party would be in lockstep with White House counsel over the trial, drawing concern that the trial will face significant credibility issues.

“I'm coordinating with the White House counsel,” McConnell said. “There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can.”

Democrats and Republicans have clashed over the Senate rules for the trial, particularly over whether the trial will include new witness testimony. Pelosi attempted to exercise some leverage over these rules negotiations by withholding the transfer of the articles of impeachment to the Senate until mid-January.

The World is following the trial and will continue updating this story with new developments.

Jan. 16: Trial formally begins, GAO says Trump administration violated the law

US House of Representatives Clerk Cheryl Johnson and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving carry two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven US House impeachment managers through Statuary Hall in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2020. Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Senate impeachment trial formally began, even as a congressional watchdog found the White House broke the law by withholding security aid for Ukraine approved by Congress.

Democrat Adam Schiff appeared on the Senate floor to read the two impeachment charges against Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine.

Chief Justice John Roberts took an oath to preside over the trial and then swore in the assembled senators who will serve as jurors. Roberts instructed them to raise their right hand, asking, "Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?" The 99 senators present signed their assent one by one.

Jan. 15: Articles transferred, managers named

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives managers for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2020. Credit: Leah Millis/Reuters

In a largely party-line tally, the House voted to send impeachment charges to the Republican-controlled Senate, kicking off a trial that could last through early February. Seven Democratic lawmakers from the House will act as impeachment managers. The representatives who will prosecute the case against Trump in the trial are Adam Schiff (CA), Jerry Nadler (NY), Zoe Lofgren (CA), Hakeem Jeffries (NY), Val Demings (FL), Jason Crow (CO) and Sylvia Garcia (TX).

Jan. 14: New evidence from Parnas

House Democrats announced that they would send new evidence to the Senate that provides more details on the push for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. These include phone records, text messages and handwritten notes from Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The evidence also suggests that US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was under surveillance.

