The presidency of Donald Trump is on trial in the US Senate.

Nearly a month after the House of Representatives took two historic votes to impeach the 45th president of the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a vote Wednesday, Jan. 15, to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The upper chamber of Congress is now tasked with conducting a trial.

On a mostly party-line vote, the House impeached Trump Dec. 18, 2019, on charges of abusing the power of his office and obstructing a congressional probe. The votes followed a nearly three-month formal inquiry into allegations that Trump withheld aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation that would benefit the president politically.

Now the impeachment moves to trial in the Senate. Senators will act as a jury to decide whether or not to remove the president from office, with proceedings overseen by Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court.

The results of the US House of Representatives historic vote to launch an impeachment inquiry into alleged efforts by President Bill Clinton to cover up his affair with Monica Lewinsky, as shown on the House television system October 8, 1998. In the end, 31 Democrats joined the Republicans in the 258-176 vote to authorize an unrestricted probe of Clinton. Credit: via Reuters

Trump is the third president in American history to be impeached, following Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. No president in the history of the United States has been removed from office by impeachment.

A two-thirds majority would be required to oust Trump in the 100-member Senate, meaning at least 20 Republicans would have to join Democrats in voting against Trump — an unlikely outcome.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Fox News in December that his party would be in lockstep with White House counsel over the trial, drawing concern that the trial will face significant credibility issues.

“I'm coordinating with the White House counsel,” McConnell said. “There will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can.”

Democrats and Republicans have clashed over the Senate rules for the trial, particularly over whether the trial will include new witness testimony. Pelosi attempted to exercise some leverage over these rules negotiations by withholding the transfer of the articles of impeachment to the Senate until mid-January.

The World is following the trial and will continue updating this story with new developments.

Jan. 21: House says Cipollone played instrumental role in obstruction

Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives said on Tuesday that evidence heard in their impeachment inquiry indicates White House counsel Pat Cipollone “played an instrumental role” in obstructing Congress and that his representation of Trump in the Senate threatens to undermine the integrity of the impeachment trial.

In a letter sent to Cipollone just hours before the trial was set to begin in earnest, lawmakers urged the White House counsel to disclose the full extent of his knowledge of Trump's alleged campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rival, and said evidence suggested Cipollone's office had been directly involved "in potential efforts to conceal President Trump's scheme from Congress and the public."

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

One of the main pieces of evidence to support the obstruction charge against Trump is a widely criticized letter written by Cipollone on Oct. 8, 2019, in which he said Trump could not permit the administration to participate in the impeachment proceedings, which he described as an illegal attempt to remove a democratically elected president.

Jay Sekulow, another leading member of Trump's legal team, said the arguments in Cipollone's letter were "exactly what the founders had in mind in crafting a constitution that respects separation of powers."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for the first day of the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, Jan. 21, 2020. Credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Jan. 20: Trump's legal team expounds on arguments, McConnell releases rules resolution draft

McConnell released a draft resolution that would set initial rules for the trial. At least 51 senators would need to approve the resolution for it to pass.

McConnell has repeatedly said the rules for the trial would mirror those the Senate used in the 1999 impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton, though his proposed resolution does depart in significant ways from the Clinton rules.

The four-page resolution would allow for each side to make their case in 24 hours over a period of two days. The proceedings are expected to begin at 1 p.m. each day, meaning that under these rules, arguments would likely persist late into the night. It also would not automatically allow for evidence from the House impeachment inquiry to be officially part of the Senate record without an additional vote.

The resolution drew a quick rebuttal from Democrats and a promise to offer amendments.

“Under this resolution, Senator McConnell is saying he doesn't want to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn't want to hear any new evidence,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “A trial with no evidence — no existing record, no witnesses, no documents — isn't a trial at all. It's a cover up, and the American people will see it for exactly what it is.”

As soon as Senator McConnell offers this resolution, I will be offering amendments to address the many flaws in this deeply unfair proposal and to subpoena the witnesses and documents we have requested. pic.twitter.com/g25Xl8RTmU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 21, 2020

The resolution would allow the president's legal team to move early in proceedings to ask senators to dismiss all charges, a senior Republican leadership aide said, a motion that would likely fall short of the support needed to succeed.

It also includes hurdles for new witness testimony, a hotly debated subject in the lead-up to the trial. Republican senators have not ruled out the possibility of further witness testimony and evidence.

The president's legal team filed a trial brief expounding on the 7-page “answer” document submitted on Saturday. The 110-page brief outlines the defense the president's legal team will use to argue that the articles of impeachment against Trump are invalid.

As in the shorter answer document, the brief impugns House Democrats and argues direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president is lacking. “The Senate should speedily reject these deficient Articles of Impeachment and acquit the President,” the brief states.

The trial is expected to begin in earnest on Jan. 21.

Jan. 18: Brief and 'answer' filed

The House impeachment managers submitted a 111-page trial brief in which they laid out their case for removing the president from office. The document claims the evidence against the president “overwhelmingly establishes that he is guilty” and questions whether Senators will abide by their constitutional oaths.

Citing the Constitutional Convention, the document notes that the Framers warned about the threat of corruption: “The Framers stressed that a President who 'act[s] from some corrupt motive or other' or 'willfully abus[es] his trust' must be impeached, because the President 'will have great opportunitys of abusing his power.'”

Trump's legal team, led by White House counsel Pat Cippilone, filed the answer to the House' articles of impeachment Saturday. An “answer” is a legal document laying out a basic defense and response to allegations.

The document argues that the articles of impeachment against the president are “constitutionally invalid on their face,” and accuses House Democrats of trying to “subvert the will of the American people.” Trump's lawyers argue “President Trump has not in any way 'abused the powers of his presidency.'” They continue that the telephone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the president actions in “all surrounding and related events, were constitutional, perfectly legal, completely appropriate and taken in furtherance of our national interest.”

The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office released a report Jan. 16 that deemed the president's decision to withhold aid from Ukraine — made official in Office of Management and Budget documents hours after the July 25 Trump-Zelenskiy phone call — did indeed break the law. The White House has rebuffed the report.

Jan. 17: Trump adds legal heavyweights to defense team

Prominent lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz are set to join Trump's legal team for the impeachment trial in the Senate.

Starr isn't new to this type of proceeding: he helped pave the way for former President Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998. At the time, Trump referred to Starr as a "lunatic" in an interview with Matt Lauer.

Starr and Dershowitz are also known for defending billionaire and accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A statement posted on Dershowitz's Twitter account says the lawyer and constitutional scholar is nonpartisan and "participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent."

(2 of 3) While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the constitution—he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton— he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

The team defending the Republican president will be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump's private attorney Jay Sekulow, Trump's legal team and a source said. Trump adviser and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and former independent counsel Robert Ray will also be on the team, according to the source familiar with the team's composition.

Jan. 16: Trial formally begins, GAO says Trump administration violated the law

US House of Representatives Clerk Cheryl Johnson and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving carry two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven US House impeachment managers through Statuary Hall in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2020. Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Senate impeachment trial formally began, even as a congressional watchdog found the White House broke the law by withholding security aid for Ukraine approved by Congress.

Democrat Adam Schiff appeared on the Senate floor to read the two impeachment charges against Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine.

Chief Justice John Roberts took an oath to preside over the trial and then swore in the assembled senators who will serve as jurors. Roberts instructed them to raise their right hand, asking, "Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?" The 99 senators present signed their assent one by one.

Jan. 15: Articles transferred, managers named

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives managers for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2020. Credit: Leah Millis/Reuters

In a largely party-line tally, the House voted to send impeachment charges to the Republican-controlled Senate, kicking off a trial that could last through early February. Seven Democratic lawmakers from the House will act as impeachment managers. The representatives who will prosecute the case against Trump in the trial are Adam Schiff (CA), Jerry Nadler (NY), Zoe Lofgren (CA), Hakeem Jeffries (NY), Val Demings (FL), Jason Crow (CO) and Sylvia Garcia (TX).

Jan. 14: New evidence from Parnas

House Democrats announced that they would send new evidence to the Senate that provides more details on the push for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. These include phone records, text messages and handwritten notes from Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The evidence also suggests that US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was under surveillance.

Reuters contributed reporting.