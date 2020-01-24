Kevin Hamilton: A little bit of both, I think. When Clay brought the idea to the band, coming from playing together and also from our backgrounds, it's so inherent in what we do anyway that I think the first question we asked was: Why? Why do you want to? Because we were already doing it. Clay in his travels with protestant bands, he was able to see the cultural impact of different types of music being put in different parts of the world. He saw that people didn't really know about where we came from and he saw the beauty in what we do, and his idea was to bring us together and play, maybe, 10 shows a year and have a little showcase. But then also on top of that, it was conscious and unconscious. We're going to do it anyway because that's how we play and how we interact. But at the same time, it became a mission, once you saw the reaction of people and how people wanted to share their stories with us. It was kind of hand-in-hand, it's the best answer I can give.

Clay Ross: Yeah, I also think that there is an inherent integrity that happens when we play together and the values that we all strive for and that we all hold. I think that because the people that are involved in this project are among the most respected artists in our community and they work very hard to champion everything that they do in music with very strong integrity, it is going to happen by default that we're going to honor this music and the culture of the descendants that are in this band with integrity. And even as close as I am to it, as a disciple of the music and not a descendant of the culture, I brush up against it sometimes and I find myself maybe offering some ideas that aren't OK with everybody. And everybody makes it clear, it's in love, but yeah, that's not going to work, because that's maybe not how we do it in the culture.