Music is part of The World’s DNA. Host Marco Werman and show director April Peavey select the music on the show — music that reflects the emotion of the story or the moment.

"It's a cliche to say that music is the universal language, but it actually is true. We get so much response from listeners who want to know about the world, but it's too much information to process at once,” said Werman. “So music is a great way to just slow things down, allow people to digest what they've heard and to appreciate that there is this thing that connects us around the planet.”

In 2019, The World featured interviews with global music icons such as Kenyan musician J.S Ondara, Ugandan rapper Sarah Tshila and iconic musician Carlos Santana on his latest music album featuring Spanish singer Buika.

"I think music is just such an important part of the show — for listeners to connect with them and introduce them to parts of the world that they wouldn't otherwise know," said Peavey.

Now, as the year winds down, The World presents its favorite albums of 2019. Listen to the list here on Spotify.

Marco Werman's Top Five Picks:

1. 'Bad Education Vol. 1: Soul Hits of Timmion Records' by various artists

2. 'Django l'Impressioniste' by Stéphane Wrembel

3. 'Je Suis Africain' by Rachid Taha

4. 'Grandeza' by Sessa

5. 'Obiaa!' by Pat Thomas and Kwashibu Area Band

Video of Pat Thomas &amp; The Kwashibu Area Band, « Onfa Nkosi Hwee » | Live Néo Géo

April Peavey's Top Five Picks:

1. '¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas?' by Ximena Sariñana

2. 'Kiwanuka' by Michael Kiwanuka

3. 'Aban' by The Garifuna Collective

4. 'Tales of America' by J.S. Ondara

5. 'Pang!' by Gruff Rhys