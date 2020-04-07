Research on COVID-19 vaccine shows unique global collaboration, says Ebola vaccine scientist

Yeah, and it's quite interesting. [There's a] back and forth between, you know, the trust that is there — please go fast, fast, fast, we need a vaccine, we need a vaccine. And at the same time — yeah, but what if this vaccine makes it worse? What if this vaccine causes side effects? What if these interventions make it worse or cause side effects? This is why it's important to really fast-track everything, but not skip any step, especially on the safety level.

Right now what's, I think, unique is the level of global collaboration, at least at the [scientific] level. Actually, there's so many conference calls, there's not enough hours in a day to follow everything that is happening. But it's to tell you there is a lot of collaborative approaches now. It's not about my vaccine, your vaccine. This is why we're also, on our side, trying to help as many as possible. It's not about our vaccine. We have one in-house ... but it's it's not as a big priority because we are not as equipped as others and we prefer to make others benefit from what we can do to fast track their vaccine rather than ours. So this is what you're seeing now and it's what happened with Ebola. I think this is why we managed to see a vaccine — two vaccines — going through phase three clinical trials in 18 months. And it was quite unique.