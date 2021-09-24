The Big Fix special edition newsletter

Students hold up a banners during a rally in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece. Hundreds gathered at Syntagma square to protest against global warming and climate change, Sept. 24 2021.

The Big Fix

The Atlantic rainforest in Brazil is a beacon for global forest restoration. Credit: Courtesy of Laurie Hedges/IPÊ

A new report from conservation group Forest Trends found that tropical forest deforestation has risen about 50% since the early 2000s. An area the size of Tennessee gets cleared every year around the world. But in some places, like the Atlantic rainforest in eastern Brazil, the trend is going the other way, providing a blueprint for what it takes to create a successful forest restoration program.

Amsterdam's subways will no longer feature ads glorifying fossil-fuel-dependent activities like cheap flights and gas-guzzling cars. Credit: Courtesy of CS Digital Media

People passing through Amsterdam’s busy metro system will no longer see ads for greenhouse gas-intensive products, such as gas-powered cars and cheap flights around Europe.

That's because the Amsterdam City Council instituted a ban on these ads in the city’s subway system, which advocates hope will pave the way for larger, more comprehensive ad bans across the Netherlands and beyond.

Jordan Sanchez rehearses her poem about climate change in the New School auditorium where students prepare for final auditions for "Climate Speaks," a social justice spoken word program in New York, May 11, 2019. Credit: Kate Ryan/Reuters

Some people might find it naïve to talk about poetry as a climate solution, but the arts represent one of the more powerful ways that people transform deeply held worldviews and beliefs about the natural world. Over the last 10 years, there’s been a surge of literature about climate change, including poetry. Here's a collection of young, talented poets worth exploring.

Lisa, from left, Jennie Kim, Rose, and Jisoo of Blackpink perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 12, 2019. Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/File/AP

Blackpink, one of the biggest pop bands in the world, has garnered billions of views of their music videos on YouTube. In December, they put out another kind of video: a climate change announcement expressing concern for the environment. Watch the video below.

In case you missed it

Listen: China’s season of crackdowns

Over the past few months, China's regulatory crackdowns have impacted almost every corner of Chinese society, with new restrictions targeting everything from entertainment to after-school education to car-share apps and video games. Also, Haitians gathered under the Del Rio International Bridge in south Texas will be allowed to cross the Mexico-US border, but those who make it across often have to scramble for lodging and aid from volunteers. Plus, the National Theater of Somalia in Mogadishu hosted the country's first movie screening in 30 years on Wednesday. The theater opened in 1967, a gift from Mao Zedong, but shut down at the start of Somalia's civil war in 1991.

