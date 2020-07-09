Global network of young people writes poems to cope with climate crisis

Some people might find it naïve to talk about poetry as a climate solution, but the arts represent one of the more powerful ways that people transform deeply held worldviews and beliefs about the natural world, according to Julia Bentz, who runs the project Art for Adaptation, which looks at the relationship between the arts and climate change.

“The natural sciences alone are not capable of fully addressing the challenges that we're facing in this time,” she said.

Access to art and poetry, said Bentz, can change the way someone thinks about nature, which can be quite compelling and promote thinking about transformational change in our society.

“I think we really need new narratives and new metaphors that are inspiring,” she said. “And I think poetry can be a very powerful tool in that on that journey.”

In the last 10 years, there’s been a surge of literature about climate change, including poetry, according to Adeline Johns-Putra, a literary scholar at the University of Surrey in England. She said because climate change is such an overwhelming problem, poetry can be a perfect way to confront complex feelings about it.

“Really good poetry draws you in and then it stops and makes you think,” said Johns-Putra. “And that ethical power is important in a time of climate change, you know, thinking and feeling together as we're taking in all of this information about what's going on.”

Johns-Putra said the act of writing a poem can help people cope with the emotional weight of climate change, particularly young people.

“There is a therapeutic aspect to it, to writing poetry and sharing it,” she said. “There is a working through the trauma. And that's important, too.”

Young poets tackle climate crisis

The World is partnering with an educational organization called Write the World that hosts a global community of young people who write about the world around them. The World’s climate solutions segment The Big Fix is featuring some of these young poets and their words.

Vani Dadoo's poetry shows one way that art can be part of solving climate change. Credit: Courtesy of Vani Dadoo

The first poet in our series is 18-year-old Vani Dadoo from Mumbai, India. Her piece is below:

In my city

If you lie on the roof

of a sixty-something skyscraper to

stargaze

you'd have the proof

from the stars, stray and ablaze

that you are still as insignificant.

In my city

If you drive on the bridge over the sea

that separates cities and mountains

you'd see

and wonder at the waves, whelming

and wanton,

and not at the beams that hold up the

bridge.

In my city

If you walk along and look at the coast

from your house of wood and metal

and brick

you'd want to boast

that the water tries to worship and lick

your feet and your hands and your soul.

In my city

If you notice the electric tower rising in

the skies

across the highway, the lonely street

you'd recognize

an emerald creeper climbing, not

discreet,

unaware of electricity, but thriving on

it.

In my city

If you stand on the beach and see the

sun drowning in the sea

and behind you there is a row of

commercial buildings

you'd agree

that the dying, red sunlight seems to be

gilding

the glass windows and the metal

girders.





