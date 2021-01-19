Well, Putin already handed them their first foreign policy crisis by arresting Mr. Navalny. That, tomorrow morning when they walk into the building, you know, at the White House — I remember that day from Jan. 21, 2009 — already the world will be watching how they react with that. No. 2, right in their inbox is making good on what they said they were going to do regarding some international commitments. For instance, the Paris climate accords, restarting negotiations for the Iran nuclear deal, and again, on the Russia portfolio, the new START Treaty, which expires literally in two or three weeks. And that's part of that job you don't get to choose and negotiate the sequence of things you have to do. There's usually a lot of external actors and deadlines are doing that for you. That'll be on the top of their list.

And then more broadly speaking, of course, the big challenges I think that face them, is one, how to be smarter about climate change, which I believe is the true essential threat to American security and the rest of the planet in the 21st century. And No. 2, how to deal and manage competition and engagement with China. And then third, I would just say, Tony — I should get used to calling him Secretary Blinken. Secretary Blinken needs to engage in the building and externally at the same time, to do one and not the other is a mistake. It's a tremendous demand on his time. But he's an energetic guy. He's witty and funny and very good and engaging in public diplomacy. And that diplomacy needs to be targeted both at his team to reinvigorate that team and then to get out there and to reinvigorate America's place in the world.