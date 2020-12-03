The key to combating vaccine hesitancy? Deep listening, tailored messaging.

These are really challenging questions because mistrust and past performance have a big impact on whether people are willing to accept technology or a prevention measure that a government is recommending that you have and that the system is recommending you have. So if there have been past injustices and bad experiences — racism, systemic racism — then people are going to be understandably wary. In the end, we have to ask those communities how it's best to approach them. So as a white Australian woman, I'm not going to pretend I know the best way to reach African American communities who themselves will be diverse. But what I will say is that we know from past experience with vaccination hesitancy, working to tailor immunization programs in different communities, that when you use local community influencers, people who are trusted, people who reach many people in that community, that can have quite a strong impact, for better or worse. And also investing in good systems so people have a good experience with the health care service, so that questions are answered, so they are treated well, so they don't have to question whether the color of my skin is affecting the way I'm being treated in this clinic. That means that those people will then go and share that good experience with their broader community and that will have an impact as well.