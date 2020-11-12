TV series ‘Transparent’ follows Syrian refugee doctor as he resettles in Canada

It is a concern, yes. I’m very outspoken about the fact that I know I’m not a Syrian. It should have been a Syrian person to play it, you know? There’s an entire team of consultants to make sure we’re trying to tell this story accurately. I speak with them on a weekly basis. Also, there's a character named Saleh, a character played by Elie Shankji.

He’s playing a White Helmet on the show. He was a Syrian refugee, he had to leave in 2011, he lived in Lebanon for a while and has been living in Québec ever since.

I know I’m never going to be a Syrian refugee. I’m grateful I didn’t have to experience that. What these people went through is horrible. So, the fact that I’m involved at all in bringing light to their story and helping out where I can and hopefully creating opportunities for more people who have been affected by this crisis more directly on future seasons or on future shows, I’m grateful for that. We’re not exactly where we should be, but we’re getting there and I believe this show is a step in the right direction.