Well, I think it's on a bigger stage. I certainly remember, Marco, I was at the State Department as undersecretary during Katrina. And what was shocking to see so many countries try to come come to our aid and deliver humanitarian assistance to the wealthiest country in the world. And to see the failure of our government in New Orleans, frankly, was a really hard thing to take as an American official. This is a much bigger crisis, obviously. The pandemic theoretically makes 7.7 billion people, everybody on earth, less secure, fearful. They're looking for leadership, they're looking for certainty, they're looking for help, and at least they think they're not getting it from the United States.

I think the issue that has vexed people the most, perhaps, is the World Health Organization. And let me say, I think the Trump administration is right to have concerns about the performance of the World Health Organization. They covered for China. It didn't ask China tough questions early on. But for the Trump administration then to withdraw our funding — it's like we're withdrawing funding from the fire department in the middle of a fire. And what it means is that the United States will have less influence in the one organization that is the global clearinghouse on these really critical issues for Americans. Like, how do we find a vaccine? How do we coordinate? How do we decide how to distribute that vaccine across the world? If one is found, there'll be time to reform or maybe even redo the World Health Organization, maybe think about a successor organization, but that time is not now.

And it's that kind of thing is impetuous, peremptory, "Let's withdraw all funding. Let's denounce China. Let's call it the Wuhan virus." What most of the world is hearing from the White House are these very tough, divisive statements, but not a lot of action to help around the world. And that's not how Americans should act in a crisis like this, we're certainly better than this.