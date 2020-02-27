Photo illustration by Studio 360. Photos via WENN US / Alamy Stock Photo and Marco Antonio.
Kurt Andersen has interviewed over a thousand people on Studio 360, but in the final episode, the tables are turned. He sits in the guest chair and gets interviewed by actor and “Here’s the Thing” host Alec Baldwin.
Kurt and Alec talk shop about the art of interviewing, and Kurt recounts some of the most memorable Studio 360 interviews — from Susan Sontag to Tom Hanks.
