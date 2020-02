Angie Thomas, author of the bestselling Young Adult book, “The Hate U Give,” grew up a TLC fanatic. And after dealing with serious bullying, she used TLC’s music—specifically the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes's words—to support her.

Video of TLC - Waterfalls (Video Version)

Thomas’s second novel, “On the Come Up,” was released last year.

(Originally aired June 29, 2017)