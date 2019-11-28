Skip to content
Guilty Pleasures Guilty Pleasure: ‘Love Actually’
Studio 360
November 28, 2019 · 4:00 PM EST
Bill Nighy as Billy Mack with Video Vixens in “Love Actually.”
Credit:
Courtesy of NBC Universal.
Richard Curtis’ 2003 movie “
Love Actually” is much parodied for its cheesy gimmicks and accelerated marriage proposals. But it’s still a Christmas favorite.
Screenwriter Oliver Butcher makes a case for why “Love Actually” is a deft work of screenwriting and direction — and how it’s “just what cinema is all about.”
(Originally aired December 22, 2016)
