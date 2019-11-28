Bill Nighy as Billy Mack with Video Vixens in “Love Actually.”

Richard Curtis’ 2003 movie “Love Actually” is much parodied for its cheesy gimmicks and accelerated marriage proposals. But it’s still a Christmas favorite.

Screenwriter Oliver Butcher makes a case for why “Love Actually” is a deft work of screenwriting and direction — and how it’s “just what cinema is all about.”

(Originally aired December 22, 2016)
 

Arts, Culture & MediaGuilty Pleasures
Richard CurtisOliver Butcher