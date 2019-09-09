Well, it is really striking because the people are concerned that we're going to have an outbreak of civil war again in Afghanistan. This is what happened in '79 and then we had another decade with the Soviets going in '79 and then pulling out in '89. And so the Afghans themselves, in particular the government, is very concerned that they're going to have an outbreak of violence. So you do see all across the media, "Gird yourself for more violence." So you're likely to have that, but the truth is is that we're having it anyway and the US presence doesn't seem to be ameliorating it.

The Taliban now controls as much territory as it controlled in 2001. So yes, there's probably going to be an outbreak of violence or an intensification of the violence as the Taliban and others and the Afghan government jockey for position again.

And the Afghan government indeed, Ghani, the leader of Afghanistan, he does feel as if the United States is sort of just going to cut a deal with the Taliban and leave him holding the bag. It's a weak government, we know how corrupt it is, the security forces that we've been trying to build for the last two decades are not functioning, and the Taliban have shown themselves to be extraordinarily effective at keeping it together and being able to prosecute the war even at the lower levels, but to create real damage in the country and to further undermine the government. So the big concern, of course, is that we're going to have a reversion back to a full-scale civil war — and we just might.

But I have to say, the levels of violence haven't been as much reduced as you would think, given the presence of the United States there.

But you know even with the United States there for two decades, Afghanistan is still on the bottom when it comes to the corruption index and it's still on the bottom when it comes to human rights, the protection of human rights. So then you have to ask yourself, at what point should the United States work with regional partners, Pakistan in particular, to say "OK, how can we pull back from here without doing as little damage as possible as we pull out and pull back?"