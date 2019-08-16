Fatema Ahmad: What's wrong with them is that that whole idea that somebody has radical beliefs and that that leads to violence is not real. And if you actually read literature from people who are doing countering-violent-extremism-type programs, you'll often find a disclaimer about the fact that there is no way to actually predict who will commit an act of violence. That's one piece of it.

The other part of it is, 'Who gets to define what a radical belief is?,' or, 'Who has an extreme ideology?,' and the way that that has always been used by these government institutions — the same ones who are now doing CVE — ... against people who are actually standing up for their rights. So, it's been used against — particularly in this country — black folks during the civil rights movement. The way that the FBI talked about these organizations and groups who were fighting for justice is by labeling them as radical. So that's another piece of why this doesn't work. The other part of it is, it's always been about Muslims.