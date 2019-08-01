No, I witnessed these young people march by the millions to protest the guns, NRA (National Rifle Association) and all that, the shootings in schools. The young people under 27, they have the courage, the greatness to stand up to the powers that be, that justify blood money: guns and people in government, both parties, who take money from the NRA, blood money.

I think it's very disturbing that after what happened in Las Vegas, a week or two weeks later, there's a gun show ... less than a mile away. So, if we look at [our] spiritual evolution, how other countries are dealing with that, they don't want to have that. They made a conscious decision collectively to just get rid of guns, whether it's in Australia, New Zealand and in many countries in Europe and they don't have what we have.

It hurts so much to lose your sister, your son, your brother because the Constitution says it's OK, and the Bible says it's OK. For me, the Constitution and the Bible need to be revised just like your phone. [They] need to be updated. And that's when we will see a change in the United States, so we can be really united instead of fragmented fear everywhere.