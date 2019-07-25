In the days after rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed, members of rival gangs across Los Angeles came together to mourn his death.

In the months since, that mourning has turned into action as gang leaders attempt to broker peace within their warring factions. Now that some have reached a tentative cease-fire, the question now is: Will it last?

Mary Harris, host of the daily Slate podcast “What Next,” talks with Cindy Chang, a reporter covering LA police for the Los Angeles Times, about Hussle’s legacy.