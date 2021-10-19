Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

North Korea

North Korea has launched at least one ballistic missile toward the ocean on the country’s east coast. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a short-range ballistic missile, likely launched from a submarine near Sinpo. In January, Pyongyang unveiled the missile as "the world's most powerful weapon."The move, which comes weeks after South Korea unveiled a similar weapon, violates some international sanctions, with the UN prohibiting North Korea from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo had detected two ballistic missiles. The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command said that the launch did not pose "an immediate threat to US personnel, territory or that of its allies."

Russia

Russia has broken diplomatic ties with NATO, suspending its permanent mission to the bloc, following the expulsion of eight Russians by the alliance. NATO has called the eight members "undeclared Russian intelligence officers." Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin's move could come into effect as early as Nov. 1. Moscow is also terminating the NATO information bureau in the capital, which was established at the Belgian Embassy to explain the role of NATO and its policies to the Russian public. Russia still plans to maintain diplomatic relations with the individual governments in the alliance.

Afghanistan

The US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated the US withdrawal agreement with the Taliban under the Trump administration, has resigned from his post, which he’s held since 2018. He will be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, who plans to work closely with the US Embassy in Afghanistan, now based in Doha, Qatar. “I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said of Khalilzad. His resignation comes after he was excluded from the Biden administration’s first formal talks with the Taliban following the US' full withdrawal from Afghanistan. Khalilzad has been the target of extensive criticism over the chaotic US exit from the country. He was also a veteran of past Republican administrations who helped former President George W. Bush to plan the overthrow of the Taliban in 2002.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell gestures during a lecture about business management and leadership in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2006. Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP/File photo

Political and military leaders from around the world are paying tribute on Monday to Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and secretary of state, who has died at the age of 84.

Powell had been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that made him more susceptible to complications from COVID-19.

Powell served both Democratic and Republican presidents and became one of the most popular public figures in the US. Powell's biggest failure, by his own admission, was the faulty claims he made before the UN to justify the 2003 Iraq War.

Jeffrey Matthews has looked carefully at Powell's role on the world stage. He's the author of "Colin Powell: Imperfect Patriot." He joined The World's host Marco Werman to discuss Powell's life and military career.

Over 30,000 people trade in used clothing at Kantamanto market, Accra, Ghana. Credit: Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman/The World

As the West continues to mass produce cheap clothes, a lot of it ends up barely worn, donated or in a landfill. In Ghana, the deluge of worn-out fashions has overwhelmed the West African country's infrastructure and poses huge environmental threats to its coastlines.

On the ground, it’s hard to miss a walrus. They’re loud and huge — sometimes weighing more than 3,000 pounds. But when you’re trying to find them across the vast Arctic landscape where they live, it could be trickier to spot them.

That is why scientists in the UK are looking for “walrus detectives” 🔎 to help browse through hundreds of thousands of images taken from space and count walruses 🎧 hanging out on beaches and rocky coasts.

A female Atlantic walrus and her young offspring on an ice floe, Norway. Credit: Richard Barrett / WWF-UK

American missionaries held hostage in Haiti

The logo for Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio, on a vehicle, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by the organization. Credit: Tom E. Puskar/AP

One of the most notorious gangs in Haiti is holding hostage a group of American missionaries, including children. The country has the highest kidnapping rate in the world. The threat of being taken hostage is one that Haitians— rich and poor alike — face every day. And when people in the US and the UK donate clothes they don't want anymore, those clothes end up for sale in a massive secondhand market in Accra, Ghana. But the boom in quickly made, inexpensive clothing around the world has led to an environmental crisis in countries like Ghana. Plus, TikTok has come a long way from its lip-syncing days for Generation Z. Now, innovators are using the app to help teach and spread the word on Indigenous languages across the globe.

