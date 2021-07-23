The World remembers singer Amy Winehouse on the 10th anniversary of her death

Tributes left outside the former home of Amy Winehouse in Camden, London, July 23, 2021, on the 10th anniversary of the iconic British singer's death from accidental alcohol poisoning.

Ten years ago on Friday, the world lost a rare talent: Amy Winehouse.

Winehouse's bodyguard discovered her body in her London apartment. The 27-year-old jazz singer died of alcohol poisoning.

Part of Winehouse's early appeal was that she and her music were unique.

Winehouse was unassuming and didn't speak with a posh accent.

When her album, “Back to Black,” came out in 2006, it garnered all kinds of awards and broke records.

The World’s host Marco Werman saw her perform live once, after “Back to Black” came out.

“She looked fragile when she stepped out on stage, didn't connect with the audience, did not smile like a star,” he said. “She fidgeted and played nervously with her fingers. But when she opened her mouth to sing, the confidence was all there.”

One clip he listens to over and over is Winehouse's rendition of “Valerie.”

But fame and celebrity suddenly became overwhelming.

Plenty has been said about her substance abuse, romantic ups and downs and the mind-bending pressures of show business that she faced.

But today, we remember Winehouse through her music.

Click on the audio player above to hear more of our tribute to the late star.