The main dining hall is seen during a press tour of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, June 20, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics

Organizers for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics said on Monday that venues could welcome fans up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of 10,000 spectators for each Olympic site. The decision comes despite warnings from health authorities over the potential spread of the coronavirus, amid Japan’s slow vaccination rollout. The announcement comes as a coach from Uganda's Olympic team tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Tokyo. International fans were banned from attending the Games in March and officials say the local spectators that do attend will not be allowed to shout or speak loudly, and will be required to wear face masks.

Brazil COVID

Health officials in Brazil confirmed a grim milestone over the weekend: The country has passed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19. Demonstrators in at least 22 of Brazil’s 26 states took to the streets in protest of President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic. Brazil has the third highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, after the US and India, and the second highest number of deaths.

Ethiopia election

Ethiopians went to the polls on Monday in a general election test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who came to power in 2018. More than 37 million people are expected to vote in an election amid ongoing violence in the northern Tigray region and a humanitarian crisis with 350,000 people living in what some are calling famine conditions. In other global election news, Iranians elected judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the country’s new president in a vote widely criticized as rigged.

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at The Hague, Netherlands, June 14, 2021. Bensouda discussed her nine years in office leading investigations and prosecutions by the global court as her tenure comes to an end on June 15, 2021. Credit: Peter Dejong/AP

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken a crucial step that may lead to an official investigation into the thousands of killings linked to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody, yearslong war on drugs.

Last week, Fatou Bensouda announced that her office, through an over-two-year preliminary investigation, had found “a reasonable basis to believe” that crimes against humanity were committed between 2016 and 2019, when some 12,000 to 13,000 Filipinos were systematically killed by state security forces as part of Duterte’s anti-drugs campaign.

Students walk past a display for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at Farmington High School in Farmington, Connecticut. The year of anti-Asian violence has led students and teachers to advocate for reexamining how Asian American studies and history are taught in public schools, May 10, 2021. Credit: Jessica Hill/AP/File photo

Illinois could become one of the first states to require public elementary and high schools to teach a unit on Asian American history — if it’s signed into law in the next few months. Other states, like New York and Wisconsin, have made similar proposals.

This comes as anti-Asian violence increases across the US and advocates say education can be a long-term solution to help address the violence.

Social media is obsessed with Jamaican track and field star Usain Bolt. Bolt and his partner anounced the names of their twins on Father's Day, and they are ⚡!

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️

Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️

Thunder Bolt ⚡️@kasi__b pic.twitter.com/Jck41B8j3J — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 20, 2021

Listen: Iranian presidential election stokes controversy

Voters cast their ballots for the presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2021. Credit: Vahid Salemi/AP

Friday was election day in Iran. And the presidential election is already mired by controversy. Critics say the stage has deliberately been set for one candidate to win — the man closest to Iran's supreme leader. Also, throughout the US, states are pulling out all the stops to encourage people to get vaccinated, including lotteries. In Thailand, get vaccinated, win a cow. Plus, celebrating Juneteenth in China this year has a special meaning for Black Americans living there.

