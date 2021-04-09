People view flowers left in front of the gate at Buckingham Palace in London, after the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, April 9, 2021.

The flag at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom is flying at half-mast on Friday following an announcement from the royal family that Prince Philip had died. Philip, 99, was the husband of the country’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and was the longest-serving consort in British history.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and father to the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, had been hospitalized several times in recent years. Soon after the announcement, people began to line up outside Buckingham Palace to see the official death notice that had been attached to the gate.

Following the announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Philip “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.''

While the nation mourns, many remember the duke’s more often controversial and racist remarks. He was also known to embody the British stiff upper lip but perhaps equally known for his awkward one-liners.

Israel said it will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into potential war crimes committed in the Palestinian Territories during and after the 2014 Gaza war. ICC prosecutors have named groups on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides as possible perpetrators. Israel is not part of the Rome statute which created the ICC. The country claims the global court does not have the authority to investigate. The probe is also expected to look at Israel's settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.



And, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the neighboring South American countries of Ecuador and Peru are holding presidential elections on Sunday. In Ecuador, which is facing a severe economic slowdown and high unemployment, voters will choose between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a political ally and disciple of the country’s former leftist President Rafael Correa in a runoff election. And in Peru, there is a large field of 18 candidates all but assuring a runoff in June. In both elections, recent polling suggests that voters are unhappy and many may even leave their ballots blank in protest.

Chinese Japanese American student Kara Chu, 18, holds a pair of heart balloons for the rally "Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power," to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, March 13, 2021. Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP

Chinese students make up the largest number of international students in the US, but that number is dropping. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes fueled by the pandemic may be a contributing factor to this trend.

An upper floor of Lever Architecture headquarters, a four-story, all-wood building built using cross-laminated timber, or CLT, is shown in Portland, Oregon, Nov. 15, 2016. Credit: Don Ryan/AP

All clear, for the next century! This week, NASA ruled out any chance of Apophis striking planet Earth 🌍 — phew. The asteroid was first detected in 2004 and a potential collision with the blue planet in 2068 loomed. Scientists were able to refine Apophis’ orbit around the sun, ruling out that possibility.

Nationalists and loyalists clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Credit: Peter Morrison/AP

Rioters set fire to a hijacked bus and lobbed gasoline bombs at police in Belfast Wednesday. Tensions have been on the rise since Britain's exit from the European Union. And, New Zealand recently made headlines when its Parliament approved a bill that requires employers to offer three days of bereavement leave for people who miscarry. Also, when pubs reopen fully in mid-May, the UK government is considering a COVID-19 certificate scheme that requires customers to prove they have been vaccinated.

