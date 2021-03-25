Author Kim Nicholas on the five stages of 'radical climate acceptance'

Well, maybe the biggest one for me was flying. I mean, I'm a recovering frequent flier, so in 2010, I took 15 round-trip flights and that definitely put me in this tiny group of the 1% of the population that does half of the flying and half of emissions from flying.

But once I decided to stop flying within Europe, adventure and romance actually followed from that. So, I met my husband in 2016, and it turned out we were both planning to go to Paris, and not long thereafter we ended up taking — our fourth date was a 15-hour train trip to Paris. And I sort of thought, well, this is going to be like a good test, and I didn't even expect that it would pass the test. I was like, "We're going to be sick of each other by the time we get into Paris." But actually, we liked each other better by the end of that train trip. And I think that was a very good sign. And we ended up basically having a wedding by train. He comes from Canada, I come from California, and we have friends and family all over. But instead of asking them all to fly to us for one wedding, we went to them by train. So, we gathered people together in these small local gatherings where almost no one else had to travel and we went by train between them.