In this file photo, Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Ugandan rebel group Lord's Resistance Army enters the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 2016.

Can a former child soldier be held accountable for the crimes he has committed? The International Criminal Court (ICC) says, yes. On Thursday, the ICC convicted Dominic Ongwen, 45, a former commander of Uganda's notoriously brutal rebel group, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), of war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out in the early 2000s. Ongwen, who faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, was convicted of a total of 61 offenses including murder, rape, sexual slavery, abducting children and torture.

The case against Ongwen was complicated by his own abduction by the LRA as a 9-year-old boy. He was portrayed by his lawyers as a “victim and not a victim and perpetrator at the same time.” They argued Ongwen had been profoundly traumatized during his time with the group, making him not responsible for his actions.

But ICC’s judge, Bertram Schmitt, rejected those arguments and described the horrors of the LRA’s attacks in camps for displaced people in Uganda.

“This case is about crimes committed by Dominic Ongwen as a fully responsible adult, as a commander of the LRA in his mid-to-late-20s,” Schmitt said.

What The World is following

The Canadian government has designated the far-right Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity. Now following the classification, which puts the Proud Boys among the likes of al-Qaeda and ISIS, the group could have assets seized and face terrorism-related criminal penalties. Also, sending money to the group or buying its paraphernalia would also be a crime. Canadian officials said that while authorities had been monitoring the Proud Boys before their prominent involvement in the US Capitol insurrection, the Jan. 6 event provided information that helped with the decision to list the organization. Canada is the first country to designate the group as a terrorist entity.

Also in Canada, the country is defending its decision to take COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX, the global vaccine initiative designed to maximize supply to poorer nations. Canada, the only G-7 country listed as COVAX beneficiary, has secured the most doses-per-person in the world through direct deals with pharmaceutical companies.

From The World

Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar military Commander in Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in front of the United Nations building in Bangkok, Feb. 3, 2021. Credit: Sakchai Lalit/AP

As soon as the news hit — once again, Myanmar’s army had seized total power — the crimson flags started to vanish.

Many citizens take pride in displaying them in front of homes and shops: red banners, emblazoned with a yellow peacock. This is the symbol of the National League for Democracy, the country’s most popular political party.

The party is helmed by the country's most famous person, living or dead: Aung San Suu Kyi. Now, “Aunty Suu,” as she is widely known, is deposed and detained, along with hundreds of other elected politicians.

MV Queen of Cowichan moves through British Colombian waters, Aug. 21, 2012. Cowichan Tribes, the largest First Nation in British Columbia, say they've experienced prejudicial backlash since their first COVID-19 cases were announced in early January. Credit: ~riley/CC BY-SA 3.0

Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, advocates pushed for governments to collect and publish data by race, in order to identify factors that lead to disparities.

Now, several marginalized communities throughout Canada say they have experienced discrimination after the public disclosure of their COVID-19 infections.

Bright spot

Scandinavia's largest festival, the Göteborg Film Festival, is going ahead this year, but for an audience of one. Lisa Enroth, an emergency nurse from southern Sweden, has been holed up this week on a deserted island, watching the films in an old lighthouse (🎧).

In case you missed it

Listen: Farmers' protests in India garner celebrity support

Protesting farmers ride tractors and shout slogans as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. Credit: Altaf Qadri/AP

