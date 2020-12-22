Colombian singer Carlos Vives: Protecting the environment is the ‘only way to save folklore’

I’ve talked about this some, but I don’t want to criticize anyone. My parents separated when I was a child. I was 10 years old, we were living in Santa Marta, and it felt very safe to be living in a simple family environment with the beach nearby. Eventually, I had to move to Bogotá, and that was really difficult for me. What happened was that God saw me in pain and took me to Bogotá, a city I fell in love with and that now I can’t leave.

For me, Bogotá is the capital of music because that’s where we built everything. Sometimes, people tell me that I have to go somewhere else, and I’m like, no, no, no, no, no. I’m going to go back to my place, and work with whomever I find there because I want to keep working in my studio, and I want to go to my house and I want to be with my people. But then I go to Madrid, and sometimes it makes me sad to leave. Or I go to Mexico, and sometimes it makes me sad to leave Mexico. It always makes me sad to let go of things. But, man, when I’m on a plane and I look out the window and I see the high plateau around Bogotá? Or when I’m landing in Santa Marta, and I see the mountains and the wetlands? There is nothing in this life, boss, nothing that fills my soul like that does.