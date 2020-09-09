I see the will of Caster. I see her indomitable spirit. I see her as a person, as a human being. And I think that really strikes a chord. It resonates, and I identify with her in so many ways. I see the love of our country for her.

You know, the one thing I really hate are bullies and I've always hated them — since I was a young schoolboy. So, I can't stand it, and I don't like the lean on her. Quite frankly, I've seen the lean on her since I first represented her 10 years ago, and that really riles me up. And you know, I was involved in activist law many years ago, decades ago. And it’s within my very being. And Caster, for me, resonates.

And she's not only a client, but a family friend, and part of the family. So, for me, I'm very passionate about her. I love the way she holds herself and carries herself. And if you knew South Africa, and where she came from, and the fight that she's actually had to do and take, [that] would be an extraordinary story that she has told. And it deserves telling, because there's such an example for others and not only others in South Africa, but others who want the opportunity — and the rest of the world. You want to see justice done at the end of the day and you want to see fair play. So, there is a sense of being robbed.