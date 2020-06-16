Black Lives Matter organizers in the US and UK compare and contrast the global movement

Siana Bangura: Firstly, Miski, massive solidarity to you folks. So I just want to thank you for that. And in terms of how we are trying to express solidarity over here, this is a moment of reckoning. So in terms of how I've been feeling, I — you know, for the past two weeks I have been in a state of all sorts of emotions, quite frankly, which I think is fair to say for a lot of black people, if not the wider global community, the diaspora. Whatever happens in the US often, if not always, has a knock-on effect on the rest of us.

And I think, you know, I have been banging on for the longest time. This is just a fact of history that — let's never forget that the UK is the belly of the beast. It's the racist parents of the USA. And so in my country, people have a really big culture of deflection, of saying it's not so bad here. "At least, you know, we're not as bad as the USA." And it's like, where do you think they learn everything from right? And so we are now forcing people to take a really long, hard look in the mirror in this country. This particular time, if I may say, feels a little bit different. I do strongly feel that. We've never had this in the midst of a global pandemic where in the UK the black communities here have been disproportionately affected by the consequences of the COVID outbreak, right? And then you see that on top of that, in the same way that our siblings in the USA are also disproportionately wildly affected by the COVID outbreak. They are also — the police still have time to also kill you on top of that. And that is clearly unbearable. One big thing we've been doing is we're saying, well, actually, this is a time to reckon with the fact that actually this country also has a prison-industrial complex and this country, also kills black people. So we stand in solidarity but want to you use this moment to also say actually, look in the mirror the UK, your history is disgusting. You're not innocent either.

Noor: Yes. I think something that gets lost very easily is the globalness of blackness, right?

Bangura: Absolutely.

Noor: And I think that, like, it's really important to even name just the history of what the police is in this country and what they are intended to do. Right? So black communities are living in persistent fear of being killed by state authorities like the police. And so it's happening in Minneapolis is not happening just all over the United States, but also all over the world.