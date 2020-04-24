Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

China said Friday it will prosecute a dual citizen of Taiwan and Belize for alleged "collusion with overseas forces to intervene in Hong Kong affairs." It's the first time a foreign national will be prosecuted in connection to Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. China has often accused western countries of inciting the pro-democracy movement, which drew millions to the streets last year to protest increasing interference from Beijing.

China has used the distraction of the novel coronavirus pandemic to stymie the movement in Hong Kong. The former British colony is ruled by a "One Country, Two Systems" policy that allows the city to run its own affairs. But Beijing has now moved to "supervise" those internal affairs — contradicting the law. Some fear Hong Kong has become "irreversibly co-opted by Beijing."

China's coronavirus information offensive

How the coronavirus is surfacing America's deep-seated anti-Asian biases

Trump pushes fake health news

Lysol issued a strong reminder to customers: Do not use disinfectant products on — or in — your body. The company's statement comes after US President Donald Trump, without scientific backing, hypothesized about dangerous and deadly uses of disinfectant and ultraviolet light to fight the novel coronavirus. Misinformation and fake health news — especially when pushed by world leaders — can have fatal consequences.

The hunt for a coronavirus vaccine — a perilous and uncertain path

Libyans caught between coronavirus and conflict

As the number of coronavirus cases steadily climbs in Libya, fighting in and around the besieged capital of Tripoli continues to worsen by the day. The forces of Gen. Khalifa Haftar continue the offensive against the UN-backed Government of National Accord, and the recent escalation in fighting has dashed hopes that the pandemic might succeed where previous attempts at diplomacy and sanctions had failed. And with no end in sight for Libya’s conflict, telemedicine and other digital solutions might grow in use.

Libya crisis: How Haftar is quietly building forces in the Fezzan

In Greece, refugees and migrants turn to each other for support

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in Greece, some have sounded the alarm about the lack of resources allocated toward the 115,000 refugees and migrants the country hosts. At least two camps have been put on total lockdown due to a sudden surge in cases. That means tens of thousands of refugees can’t leave their settlements to get basic supplies. In the absence of adequate support, some refugees have taken it upon themselves to find their own solutions.

As Turkey locks down, refugees are the first to suffer

Marking Ramadan amidst a pandemic

In a normal year during the month of Ramanda, Muslims typically fast during daylight hours and gather together to break the fast every evening. This year Islamic communities are adapting to the reality of marking the holy month during a pandemic.

Some are turning to online resources to stay connected, as many countries have banned prayers in mosques or family gatherings to limit the spread of the virus. Pakistan has relaxed some restrictions on mosques but is encouraging social distancing practices. And some are worried that the assistance they often receive during the month to help them throught the rest of year will not be available.

Afghanistan: Taliban rejects call for ceasefire during Ramadan

Church donations have plunged because of the coronavirus. Some churches won't survive.

In fight against coronavirus, Ghana uses drones to speed up testing

COVID-19 tests samples are being delivered from rural areas of Ghana to testing centers in urban areas using drone technology. Credit: Courtesy of Zipline

Ghana is using a unique approach to get COVID-19 test samples from remote rural areas to labs: drones. Instead of waiting for days for a batch of samples to be transported by truck, tests from rural areas can be delivered for analysis in less than an hour.

The COVID-19 test samples are packed in special red boxes using guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and then placed inside the belly of the drone. The drone is then put on a launcher, and it’s off to its destination for delivery.

Morning meme

Anyone else getting antsy for even the most boring parts of travel? TSA lines, we're starting to miss even you.

Listen: Calls for tracking racial data amid coronavirus crisis

Members of medical staff wait for patients during a screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Lenasia, South Africa, April 21, 2020. Credit: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Health advocates say that by failing to track racial data of coronavirus patients, governments are missing a rare opportunity to track, pinpoint and find solutions for vast disparities. And, the coronavirus can only be tackled if wealthy nations work hand-in-hand with the developing world, says former UN Ambassador Samantha Power. Also, officials in Ghana are using drones to transport coronavirus test samples collected in rural areas to processing labs in the country’s two biggest cities.

