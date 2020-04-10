Yeah. Early January, Nusayba was declared cancer-free, and that's my wife and I said, "Hey, 2020's going to be normal." And lo and behold, here we are now. You know, it's a good question. Like, how does Islam explain cancer? How does Islam explain global famine? How does Islam explain the Black Plague? How does Islam explain the Holocaust?

I think human beings throughout the history of time, have suffered both as a result of crises and catastrophes, plagues, and as a result of our own cruelty. And throughout, I think Islam and the Koran and Hadiths, the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, has said that people will be tested and challenged. Each generation has its own challenges. And it's how you face that challenge and endure that challenge, how you have both gratitude and patience during those struggles. How even in the most immensely trying times, you can still try to be selfless and decent and kind. That is not just a test, but an opportunity. And those who can behave in such a manner, those are the people who are the most favored by God.

And so this is a challenge for our generation, Marco. I mean, 100 years ago they had influenza. The Greatest Generation, had World War II, World War I. This is a unique challenge for our generation, something that we have never seen. And how will we emerge from it? That's the question I have. Can we actually use this to become better?

My answer to that is yes. And I think each person has a chance to be a hero here. In small ways we can be decent, and maybe that's how you can be godly as well.