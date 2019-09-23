Well, first let me just take issue with the idea that this was a personal triumph for me. Using military force anywhere should be nobody's personal triumph. But we were in a situation where the entire world, including the Arab League, NATO, the UN Security Council, were pressing for something to be done to avert what looked like a surefire massacre. I think the challenge is, when there are societies that are so ravaged from within, as Gaddafi had done to the Libyan people — I don't think once the Arab Spring began in that country that you were looking at a potentially re-stabilized society.

And so the decision before us was not, "Is Libya going to be put back together or is there any going back to the pre-Arab Spring moment?" But rather, "Do we have a responsibility, given the number of countries that are calling on us, to act?" So I just question the premise a little bit which is, had the United States not answered the call of the Libyans and of so many in the international community, would Libya look different today? Maybe. We can't run history a second time. But what we, I think, do know is that many, many people would have been killed in that first instance.