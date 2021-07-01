Front row seat at China’s 100th anniversary celebrations
https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/dovetail.prxu.org/_/300/f21b1d35-ddb9-453a-9bca-74f7996c9f61/2021_0701_01.mp3
The Economist's David Rennie had a front row seat to the festivities in Tiananmen Square today. He heard President Xi Jinping give a rousing speech to an overflowing crowd. A special thanks to our partners at Economist Radio for sharing the audio with us. And, President Xi certainly remains popular in China and so does his party. Two people born in China, in somewhat different eras, join host Marco Werman to look at the evolution of the Chinese Communist Party. Yangyang Cheng is a physicist, a fellow at Yale Law School and a columnist at SupChina. Xiao Qiang is the editor of China Digital Times. He also teaches at the University of California, Berkeley, and directs the school’s Counter-Power Lab.