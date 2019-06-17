Iran coalition

Monday, June 17, 2019 - 5:47pm

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US is considering a number of options — including military — as tensions rise with Iran. The World's Carol Hills speaks with Suzanne Maloney with the Brookings institution about what those options are and whether the US will have the support of European allies.