Iran coalition

Hey, PRI.org reader…
Make a gift today to support the PRI & PRX programs you love – including PRI’s The World, The Takeaway, Studio 360 and more – to help us meet our budget year-end goal.Make a donation > No thanks
Skip to content
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US is considering a number of options — including military — as tensions rise with Iran. The World's Carol Hills speaks with Suzanne Maloney with the Brookings institution about what those options are and whether the US will have the support of European allies.