How to help Afghans right now 

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2021. The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a US-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals from the fighters or a return to the brutal rule they imposed when they last ran the country.

It’s been almost two weeks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and for many Afghans, the situation is precarious.

On Thursday, more than a dozen people were killed in explosions outside the airport in Kabul, where throngs of people are scrambling to get to planes and evacuate. A US official said the attack was “definitely believed” to have been carried out by ISIS, whose affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members who hold an even more extreme view of Islam.

Right now, many Americans — and Afghans who helped the US, and many others — are stranded in Afghanistan. The US and other countries have been working to get people evacuated from Afghanistan where the situation is changing rapidly, by the Aug. 31 deadline for US troop withdrawal.

Many groups around the globe are also working around the clock to help people get out of the country.

The World has compiled a list of resources/organizations that need volunteers and financial support in the effort to evacuate and resettle people and respond to urgent needs on the ground in Afghanistan.

Evacuation and resettlement

Security and privacy online

Facebook also has a one-click tool for people in Afghanistan to lock down their Facebook accounts. Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, has ongoing tips via Twitter, for Afghans and anyone connected to people in Afghanistan.

1/ Like so many others, many of us at Facebook have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan. My thoughts go out to everyone on the ground and everyone trying to help as these events unfold. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) August 19, 2021

On-the-ground help in Afghanistan

The International Rescue Committee is trying to raise $10 million “to deliver lifesaving aid in areas of conflict, as well as to provide emergency cash assistance and protection services for internally displaced people in Kabul.”

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee that supports press freedom in Afghanistan is raising money to help local journalists and their families with basic needs including shelter, clothes, blankets and to keep media outlets still working going.

The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund provides funding to organizations at the front lines of response.

Emergency is a nongovernmental organization that provides health care in Afghanistan. The NGO runs a network of war surgery hospitals and First Aid Posts across Afghanistan.

The International Medical Corps has been in Afghanistan since 1984, providing emergency and primary health care, along with training to build skills and resilience. It’s taking donations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.