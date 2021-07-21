Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

China floods

Central China has seen its heaviest rainfall on record. At least a dozen people died trapped in a flooded underground subway and hundreds were eventually rescued. Soldiers evacuated 200,000 residents from Zhengzhou, a city of more than 10 million people. Weather authorities said that the city saw the amount of rain it usually gets in a year in just three days. Officials warned people to stay in a safe place and remain alert for updates.

Trump adviser

Former Trump adviser Tom Barrack has been arrested and charged with foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors in New York said he tried to influence the foreign policy positions of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and his incoming administration. Barrack was considered a top fundraiser for Trump’s campaign. He’s been charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements to the FBI during a 2019 interview. A spokesman for Barrack said that he plans to plead not guilty.

UK warships

The UK says it will permanently deploy two warships in the Asia Pacific after its Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier sails off to Asian waters in September. The defense ministry said the vessels will be assigned to the Indo-Pacific region, as the UK strengthens its security ties with Tokyo. China, the US and Japan are vying for influence in the region, with disputes over the South China Sea and concerns over Beijing’s territorial ambitions over Taiwan. The carrier strike group will also include stealth fighters and support ships.

From The World

Demonstrators shout their solidarity with the Cuban people against the communist government, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Hialeah, Florida. Hialeah has the greatest concentration of Cuban exiles in the US. Credit: Marta Lavandier/AP

Randy Malcom, from the Grammy-winning reggaetón duo Gente de Zona, helped write, and sang, a song that became a chant in recent anti-government protests across Cuba, and that reverses one of Castro’s most famous sayings: "Patria o muerte" or "Homeland or Death."

The song is called "Patria y vida," or “Homeland and life.” The duo collaborated with Cuban rapper Yotuel and members of the San Isidro Movement, a group of artists who live in Cuba and have been protesting government censorship since 2018.

Isaiah Helekunihi Walker, a Native Hawaiian historian and professor, paddles out to surf in Laie, Hawaii. For some Native Hawaiians, surfing’s Olympic debut is both a celebration of a cultural touchstone invented by their ancestors, and an extension of the racial indignities seared into the history of the game and their homeland, July 8, 2021. Credit: Caleb Jones/AP/File photo

Surfing is making its long-awaited debut this year at the Tokyo Olympics. In Hawaii, the sport's birthplace, many are celebrating. But others are concerned that the games’ big stage may cause people to lose sight of the roots of the sport and its enormous cultural importance to Native Hawaiians.

Bright Spot

This is one for sports history! ⛹🏾‍♂️Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered on the court, big time, scoring 50 points in game six of the series, clinching the NBA championship for the Milwaukee Bucks. 🥇 This comes only three weeks after the Greek basketball star's knee injury that gave him a 50/50 chance of returning. What a comeback! 🏀

Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA Champion. Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/BFyhBMA0qG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

In case you missed it

Listen: Haiti announces new prime minister

Haiti's designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry, center, and interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, right, pose for a group photo with other authorities in front of a portrait of late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at the National Pantheon Museum during a memorial service in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 20, 2021. Credit: Joseph Odelyn/AP

Following the assassination of Haiti’s president, it remained unclear who would take charge. On Tuesday, Haitian officials announced that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph is stepping down and making way for Ariel Henry. Last year, many facilities run by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement became COVID-19 hot spots. Now, infections at these facilities are rising again. Also, for decades under the dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s school curriculum was infused with Islamist ideology. The new government in Sudan set out to change that. And, with surfing making its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games, some in Hawaii are working to highlight its roots.

Don't forget to subscribe to The World's Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player: RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, RSS.