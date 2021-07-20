Members of the press gather around supporters of slain President Jovenel Moise bringing flowers, cigars, candles and prayer to create a memorial outside the presidential palace in memory of slain President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 14, 2021.

Haiti

Haiti announced a new government on Monday with Ariel Henry as the country’s new prime minister. He will take over leadership from Claude Joseph, who had assumed the role of interim leader following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in his home on July 7. Henry, who is a neurosurgeon, had been appointed to the position by Moïse shortly before he was killed, though was yet to be sworn in. The US has been pressing Haitian officials for a unity government, with elections down the road. The US continues to hold sway in the country since it invaded Haiti more than a century ago.

Peru

Pedro Castillo has been declared the new president-elect of Peru. He will be sworn in on July 28. Castillo, a 51-year-old former school teacher and union leader, beat his opponent, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, in a razor-thin victory. The country's election authority made the announcement after reviewing claims by Fujimori of electoral fraud. "We are going to work together and bring this country together," Castillo said during a speech in the capital Lima.

India

A study shows that India’s COVID-19 death toll could be 10 times higher than the official count — at more than 4 million. The report was published by Arvind Subramanian, the country’s former chief economic adviser, and two other researchers at the Center for Global Development and Harvard University. India broke global daily records of the number of cases and deaths this year, attributed to the highly contagious delta variant, relaxed restrictions and a slow vaccination rollout. The Indian government has dismissed the claim as exaggerated and misleading.

Eusebio Torres waits to be vaccinated as a nurse prepares the dose of the Cuban Abdala COVID-19 vaccine at the Gustavo Aldereguia hospital in Cienfuegos, Cuba, May 30, 2021. Credit: Ismael Francisco/AP

Cuba, a world leader in medicine, has developed a coronavirus vaccine known as Abdala — a reference to a poem by Cuban liberation hero, Jose Martí. This month, the Cuban government granted the Abdala shot emergency approval, making the country the first in Latin America to approve a homegrown vaccine.

A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Belgium, July 16, 2021. Credit: Valentin Bianchi/AP

From a blistering heat wave across Canada and the Pacific Northwest to massive flooding in Germany and Belgium, recent extreme weather has some climate scientists surprised by just how extreme it’s gotten — and how fast. Climate change is partly fueling these types of events. But are climate models keeping up with the rapid pace of change? ( 🎧)

Brazilian songwriter Rodrigo Amarante's second solo album contains everything from "Tuyo," the theme song he wrote for the Netflix series “Narcos,” to the more personal, "Tango," about the people he wants to be surrounded by. It's a testament to a rich musical career.

🎶And here is a playlist! Nearly three hours of Global Hits with music from Amarante and other artists who we've featured on The World. 🌐

Wiel de Bie, 75, stands outside his flooded home in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands, July 17, 2021. Credit: Bram Janssen/AP

