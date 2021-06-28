The complicated history and identity of Latinos in the United States

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won her bid for a seat in the House of Representatives in New York's 14th Congressional District, at the Kennedy School's Institute of Politics at Harvard University, December 6, 2018.

On the 2020 US census, Americans faced five options: white, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian and Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander. These might have reflected a broad swath of the population, but for citizens from any of the dozens of countries south of the United States, there was a pretty obvious choice missing: Latino.

Laura Gómez, a law professor at UCLA and the author of “Inventing Latinos: A New Story of American Racism,” argues that Latinos — both the word and the ethnic categories — are pretty recent inventions. The government only officially recognized it in the 1980s, and acknowledging people from Central and South America as a distinct ethnic group was a paradigm shift with real social and political impacts. The question of Latinos’ race has affected issues from marriage laws, to access to education and beyond.

Main Takeaways