Pedro Molina's fight for fair elections in Nicaragua through cartoons

You know, back in 2018, when they were also paying attention to what was happening in Nicaragua. And at that time, the people were on the streets protesting — even when they were killing people every day in all the protests. The snipers of the dictatorship were killing people and people were still protesting. So, the message for the international community was, 'well, we are listening. But you have, you know, to calm down, we are going to open a dialog with the government and we are going to try to solve this.' So, people listen, and the dialog didn't go anywhere, because the dictatorship, they sign everything they ask them to. But once everything was a little more calm, they went after everybody again and they started putting people in jail again. So the international community say, OK, let's guarantee that by 2021 we are going to try to fix this problem through the election and we are going to put pressure on the government to get a fair election. And that is not happening now either. So basically what people in Nicaragua are needing, is a way to solve this in a peaceful way, which is the elections. But there is no way that we are going to have fair elections if there is not enough pressure from inside the country, which is very hard to get right now, because people are being put in jail just by waving the national flag. But also the pressure that can come from outside Nicaragua, which is very important.