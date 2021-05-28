New research can 'fingerprint' a city's ecosystem to better understand the microbes within it

Well, I think there's two big takeaways, I think, from the study. One of them that we described is that there's this really rich treasure trove of new biology that's right under our fingertips. We found over 10,000 new viruses, almost 1,000 new kinds of bacteria that, as far as we can tell, are novel, and have not been observed before, and other kinds of species. We also picked up what are called new CRISPR arrays.

These are — you've probably heard about CRISPR in the news — it's the way you can edit DNA. It's being used in therapeutics and in diagnostics right now. So actually, we're excited about it. This new biology is not just saying, oh, we found some new species, which itself is interesting I think, all alone. But also, we found that their biology reveals new biochemistry, new functions, really new microbial abilities that we can then use for essentially, potentially new medicines, new therapeutics, even new diagnostics. The second big takeaway, though, is that we also map the antimicrobial resistance, so the antibiotic resistance around the world.

And this shows us where we've seen more resistance in different pockets around the world. So, this can help with antimicrobial stewardship. When you basically prescribe antibiotics, you want to make sure you do it in a way that doesn't increase resistance. But also, the way you stockpile antibiotics could be more tailored to the area in which you live. And so, you could have a better efficient deployment of antibiotics potentially in the future.