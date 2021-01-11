There's an incredible risk. I mean, I haven't got any personal reason to believe this, and I haven't seen any reports. But there's an incredible risk. Because anytime you have something like this, especially as it was telegraphed for weeks in advance — I mean I've even got on my answering machine at home one of these robocalls asking me to go down to the rally on Jan. 6th. I'm sure lots of people got it. I mean, I've talked to a few of the people who came home and found this on their answering machines. People were being asked to go down to the rally.

And so, if you're a thoughtful, premeditated foreign adversary, you might well think of infiltrating the crowd and sending people down there because it certainly wasn't being scoped out and observed in the way that one would hope. I mean, there wasn't any background checks with people who are coming in on the buses. So, who knows who was also using the opportunity to get into the Capitol? And certainly, there's now been a great deal of concern about the stealing of laptops and other information from inside the building, and it's not really kind of clear what was taken out of the building. But I'm hoping that they're doing more thorough sweeps as well to see if any of the things could have been planted there. But, yes, it's an enormous concern and we should always be concerned at these times of great vulnerability because we've exposed ourselves.