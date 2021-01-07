The world reacts to chaotic rampage at the US Capitol; China calls out US on 'hypocrisy'; Biden victory confirmed by Congress

US Capitol police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as members of a mob try to break into the House Chamber in Washington.

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

Glass shattered. Confederate flags and flags bearing US President Donald Trump’s name waved. Two pipe bombs were planted. At least one person was shot and killed and three others died around the Capitol grounds, suffering separate medical emergencies.

The world watched in shock as marauders rampaged Capitol Hill live on TV and social media. In the hours after pro-Trump extremists stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday, world leaders condemned the chaos and violence that erupted as Trump loyalists attempted to overturn Nov. 3 US presidential election results won by Joe Biden.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of the first world leaders to react, calling the events a “disgrace” and urging a “peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

In a tweet, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that “insurgent words turn into violent acts” and urged Trump and his supporters to “stop trampling on democracy.”

Die Feinde der Demokratie werden sich über diese unfassbaren Bilder aus #WashingtonDC freuen. Aus aufrührerischen Worten werden gewaltsame Taten - auf den Stufen des Reichstages, und jetzt im #Capitol. Die Verachtung demokratischer Institutionen hat verheerende Auswirkungen. (1) — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) January 6, 2021

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the rampage in Washington “shocking” and insisted on respect for election outcomes.

Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply disturbed,” but underscored his belief in the strength of American democracy.

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she and others in her country were “devastated” by the events:

Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021

Turkey issued a statment urging the United States to use "moderation" and "common sense" to restore order:

#BREAKING Turkey invites all parties in US to use moderation, common sense to overcome this domestic political crisis — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) January 6, 2021

And in Latin America, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced America’s political polarization and Argentine President Alberto Fernández tweeted his nation’s “strongest support for President-elect Joe Biden.” Colombian Presiden Iván Duque also rejected the violence and expressed his solidarity in a tweet:

We reject the acts of violence seen today during the Electoral College vote counting in the United States Congress and I express my solidarity and support to the honorable members of Congress and to all US institutions. — Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) January 6, 2021

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa questioned the US' moral authority to issue sanctions under the "guise of upholding democracy" after yesterday's siege:

Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy.



Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 7, 2021

What the world is following

Zimbabwe wasn't the only nation to call out the United States on its hypocrisy. The attack on the US Capitol comes just one day after Hong Kong’s largest crackdown on more than 50 pro-democracy lawmakers, calling into question the US’ ability to uphold democratic values around the world and hold authoritarian leaders to account.

In China, state media as well as online commentators called “hypocrisy” on the US for its response to the US siege, drawing comparisons with the 2019 anti-government protests in Hong Kong in opposition to a controversial extradition bill. The peaceful movement ended with protesters storming and defacing Hong Kong’s legislature in July 2020, which US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called “a beautiful sight.” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged the US to question its double standard.

Yet, Chunying still tweeted:

We hope the #American people could regain their #peace, stability & #safety ASAP. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) January 7, 2021

Hours after police secured the Capitol building complex, lawmakers returned from hiding on Wednesday night and proceeded to count the Electoral College votes that confirmed Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. After inciting violence earlier in the day, President Donald Trump later promised a peaceful and “orderly transition of power” while continuing to disagree with the results.

From The World

An Israeli receives a coronavirus vaccine from medical staff at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 6, 2021. Credit: Sebastian Scheiner/AP For the past week, Israel has been vaccinating about 1.5% of its population daily — roughly 150,000 people per day — making it a world leader in vaccinating against COVID-19.

New cases have surged to a three-month high, but health authorities have still managed to vaccinate about 50% of the country’s high-risk population.

“Within a time period of two to three months, we’ll be able to vaccinate the entire population that can be vaccinated,” Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

This forest in a region of Austria known as the wood quarter is managed according to “close-to-nature” practices or standards. Credit: Amanda Peacher/The World

The ancient technique of astute observation, low-intervention forestry allows trees to grow and age before harvest.

Bright spot

Perhaps on a morning when many around the world are waking up concerned, confused and maybe feeling some sense of sorrow, here's a project that offers an idea of relief. Based on an art installation in Japan, an old phone affixed to the back of a western red cedar in the state of Washington is offering hikers a chance to make a call and offer words to the wind.

In case you missed it

The peaceful transition of power is a democratic principle that for the most part hasn't been challenged here in the US. But this year, after this election, many Americans are nervous as angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. And, in contrast to other vaccination programs, in Israel, health officials have been vaccinating about 1.5% of the population every day. Also, a valuable painting by Wassily Kandinsky is in a major museum in Amsterdam. It once belonged to a Jewish family before World War II. Now the heirs are suing to get it back.

Don't forget to subscribe to The World's Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player: RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, RSS.