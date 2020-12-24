Cassidy from space: 'Looking down at Earth, it's just this blue ball of peace'

Oh, we're great friends. The interesting part was I trained for two years with two other cosmonauts leading up to the mission. Three weeks before we were set to lift off, one of them, Nikolai Tikhonov, was walking his dog in the woods outside of Moscow, like he's done hundreds of times, and a tree branch jabbed him in the eyeball severely. So he had to be pulled off the mission. And because it was so close, the other gentleman, the two cosmonauts, kind of train hand-in-hand as a pair, if you will, like a pilot and copilot — and there was not enough time for the other gentleman to train with a new buddy. So, they replaced the two guys that I trained with for two years, with Ivan and Anatoly, and so we kind of came together as a crew three weeks before launch. I knew them in passing because it's a small community of international space guys and gals. But I didn't know them on a working level. We became great friends. They were wonderful guys to be with for six months, and I really enjoyed being up there with them.