If we were to stop oil production tomorrow, for instance, as some activists have argued that we should, it would fundamentally change our entire society. We would no longer be able to fund our welfare state. Hospitals, schools, roads, education system, all of these things would have to go through severe savings. So that, in my opinion, wouldn't really make us a front runner. I don't think many countries would then look at us and say, “Listen, that's a very good example, let's follow that.”

I think it's important to be ambitious. And I think also that there's a reason why we choose to do this as the first major oil-producing country, and that is that we want to and hope to inspire others. But if you want to hope to inspire others, then you also need to make rational decisions. And you also need to think about the people involved. For us, a just transition is a key word, a key term. It's important to find a balance. And I think we found that balance in the decision that we have made.