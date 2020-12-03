Climate activists are taking their case to court — at The Hague and beyond

Most cases, to be honest, have not been successful. For the few cases that have been successful, there are hundreds that haven't been successful. And also there are hundreds of cases that are ongoing. For example, there is a case that was not successful in Switzerland, a case brought by a group of older Swiss women in May 2020. The Supreme Federal Court of Switzerland denied the case. And just this week, this group of women was then able to file another complaint. Now, the second one [is] to the European Court of Human Rights. What's different about the second one is that they can say that they have exhausted all the national remedies and therefore they are going to the European Court of Human Rights. With regard to the German case that you mentioned, it's another possibility that if they lose domestically, they can still try to file a complaint internationally, or indeed other cases can be filed. What I think this all shows is that it's really a gate that has been opened and there are new strategies, new approaches that are being tried. And if one loses, that does not necessarily mean that it's closing the door. The litigants have been very creative and they are filing cases against governments, against corporations, on many different bases, trying different remedies. So the possibilities are many.