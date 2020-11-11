Wendy Sherman: Renegotiating Iran nuclear deal 'will be difficult, hard work'

That is indeed the point. The Trump administration is trying to do whatever they can, quite frankly, to make it more difficult for the president-elect and vice president-elect, when they come into office. But a lot of these sanctions are going to actually be similar to things that have already been done, with new names on them. But the underlying sanctions, I think, are not fundamentally going to change. Sanctions have not brought Iran back to the negotiating table, nor have they stopped Iran's malign behavior in the Middle East.

So, a Biden-Harris administration is going to have to look at where we are. The president-elect has said he wants to reenter negotiations and build back better. So this will be a very complicated puzzle. But one thing I know that will be different here is there will be a very capable and competent team that the president-elect is putting together. The transition teams that were announced just yesterday are 500 capable experts who know what they are about, because as the president-elect has said, this is not about the example of our power. Everybody's aware of our power. It's the power of our example.