How political cartoonists worldwide see a ‘fractured states of America’

As the world waits for results from the hotly contested 2020 US presidential election, how are political cartoonists from around the globe responding to the election drama?

Incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are currently neck and neck in key battleground states, and the final outcome has been delayed while states continue to tally millions of votes.

Some political cartoonists have seized upon the collective anxiety of the moment. Others have commented on the fractious nature of the “disunited states,” while others have suggested — through their cartoons — that America is afraid to look at itself in the mirror.

Here are some of the best political cartoons that capture the moods and attitudes that define this unique election cycle.

‘Election 2020: Waiting for results,’ by Michael Kountouris, Greece

"Election 2020: Waiting for results," by Michael Kountouris, from Greece. Credit: Courtesy of Michael Kountouris via Caglecartoons.com

‘President Reveal Party’ by Cartoonist Zach, The Philippines

‘The Fractured States of America,’ by Anne Derenne, Spain

Untitled, by Zapiro, South Africa

‘Until the last breath,’ by Petar Pismestrovic, Austria

‘Kenya hoping for better ties,' by Celeste Wamiru, Kenya