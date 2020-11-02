What Russian college students learn about US elections, history and race relations

Exactly. This is one of the biggest problems because this is something very different from the Russian experience. And especially this year, I spend more time with students discussing the American race and American history of race, racial relations and about the very concept of race as a major, major explanation of social conflicts. Because, for Russian students, many of the scenes which Americans consider race relations are more, maybe, class relations, especially because of the Marxist legacy [in Russia]. And when we translate these same, very similar conflicts into American society, we see this is described as race relations in the United States. And this is something new. Very few students who come to my class would understand this diffidence. They come with questions. They come to my class asking why Americans describe everything with race. And we spend a lot of time discussing that. And with all of the history, how it all was built over centuries or how Americans came to ... this set of references.