Lithuanian foreign minister calls for support for Belarusian protesters

Yeah, now it's kind of on pause. You know, everybody [is] waiting a bit [to see] what will happen next. So people on the streets are still peaceful. Massive movements every weekend. Enormous number of people, which [were] never [seen] before. And they are not scared. It's surprising, by the way, because despite all these intimidations, torturing and humiliations, they are still very active. And this is their very strong argument. In Belarus, Belarusian outgoing authorities still believe they can save time, inventing some mechanisms like constitutional reform and trying to calm down and intimidate these people. And sponsors in Moscow, also, they believe that ... they probably have many options and all these options are bad for them. But they decided to choose the support of this compromised leadership, which is, I believe, quite detrimental for themselves, as well.

So, now this is the situation, and therefore, we need really to come up with a very clear international message of support to the people of Belarus, not just a message of moral support, but also to help these victims of repressions, to find a way how to help them free media, civil society. Also, a message to the outgoing leadership that they are definitely outgoing and their mandate is expired.

It's also very important to note — if they will try to pretend that they are elected, it's not true. And also a message to Russia: They must refrain from meddling in the domestic affairs of Belarus, because unfortunately, sadly, I would predict that they now will speed up this so-called integration process of [a] union of [the] two states and not much will remain from the sovereignty and independence of Belarus.