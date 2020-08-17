Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

New Zealand has delayed its upcoming election by one month after an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country’s most populous city, Auckland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the election scheduled for Sept. 19 will be pushed to Oct. 17.

"Ultimately, I want to ensure we have a well-run election that gives all voters the best chance to receive all the information about parties and candidates and delivers certainty for the future," she said.

Opposition parties had sought a delay after the virus outbreak prompted a two-week lockdown and halted election campaigning. Before the latest outbreak, which has grown to 58 infections, New Zealand had gone more than 100 days without any known local transmission, drawing widespread praise for Ardern’s handling of the pandemic.

What The World is following

Monday marked the ninth straight day of protests in Belarus following the controversial reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko. Factory workers in Belarus took to the streets and crowds of demonstrators besieged the state television headquarters, calling on Lukashenko to step down after 26 years in office. Lukashenko had flown by helicopter to a factory on Monday to demonstrate he was still in control but was heckled by workers chanting “Resign!”

Meanwhile, Rev. Jun Kwang-hun, the outspoken and conservative South Korean pastor of a megachurch in Seoul, has tested positive for the coronavirus after participating in an anti-government protest. More than 300 virus cases have been linked to Jun’s megachurch, which has emerged as a cluster of infections.

From The World

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris are seated prior to participating in a briefing on the pandemic from public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2020. Credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Kamala Harris, born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, is the first candidate on a major party ticket in the US to have an Indian background.

For many Indian Americans, Harris symbolizes the inherent multiculturalism that resonates with their lives in the US. But India is also a source of friction among the campaign’s Indian American supporters. Some say presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Harris haven’t addressed crucial India-related issues. Others are still weighing things.

Migrant domestic workers sit in a room where more than 30 sleep after being expelled by their employers in Beirut, Aug. 8, 2020. Credit: Dara Foi Elle/third party/Reuters

Dozens of domestic workers have been stranded in Lebanon since last week's blast. Many have lost their jobs and homes. They say they have no money for plane tickets back to their countries. The coronavirus pandemic has made the situation even more complicated.

Bright spot

A "lucky" phone number up for auction in China sold for more than $300,000 on Sunday. The number, seized by authorities after an unidentified individual failed to comply with court orders, ends in five 8s — a highly sought after combination because the word “eight” in Mandarin sounds similar to the word for “prosperity.”

I still find it mad that this happens!!



I remember getting my first Chinese sim card and paying bottom dollar with a number with lots of 4s in (the number "4" is unlucky in China because it sounds like "death/to die"!) https://t.co/33rwXspZB2 — Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) August 17, 2020

In case you missed it

A woman reacts as she marches holding an old Belarusian national flag in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 14, 2020. Thousands of people have flooded the center of Minsk in a show of anger over a brutal police crackdown this week on peaceful protesters that followed a disputed election. Credit: Sergei Grits/AP

